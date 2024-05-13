Fujairah Taxi Market Zooms Ahead at 8.1% CAGR: $53.3 Million by 2028: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckle up, Fujairah! The emirate's taxi service market is poised for a thrilling ride, projected to zoom from AED 33.3 million in 2022 to a whopping AED 53.3 million by 2028, according to a comprehensive report by Ken Research. This press release, based on the report " Al Fujairah Taxi Service Market Outlook to 2028 - Gearing Up for Growth," explores the key drivers propelling this dynamic market and offers valuable insights for investors, taxi operators, and tourism stakeholders.

Growth Drivers: Powering the Fare Forward

Several key trends are fueling the growth of Fujairah's taxi service market:

Tourism Boom takes Off: With an expected 80% increase in tourist arrivals by 2028 , Fujairah's stunning beaches, historical sites, and strategic location are attracting more visitors. A hotel occupancy rate of 54% in 2022 indicates strong demand for accommodation, translating to a significant rise in taxi rides as tourists explore the emirate. Investments of AED 18 billion in tourism projects by 2026 are creating a lucrative opportunity for taxi services to cater to these growing tourist needs.

With an expected , Fujairah's stunning beaches, historical sites, and strategic location are attracting more visitors. indicates strong demand for accommodation, translating to a significant rise in taxi rides as tourists explore the emirate. Investments of in tourism projects by 2026 are creating a lucrative opportunity for taxi services to cater to these growing tourist needs. Business on the Move, Taxis Lead the Way: Fujairah's GDP is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR , driven by shipping and cargo activities at Fujairah Port. This economic expansion will lead to more business travel and a corresponding increase in demand for taxis . Additionally, 66% of Fujairah's population are non-Emirati residents , many of whom rely on taxis for convenient transportation.

Fujairah's GDP is projected to grow at a , driven by shipping and cargo activities at Fujairah Port. This economic expansion will lead to more business travel and a . Additionally, , many of whom rely on taxis for convenient transportation. Tech Revolutionizes the Ride: Innovation is transforming the taxi experience in Fujairah. An estimated 22% of taxi bookings are expected to be done through mobile apps by 2028, offering a seamless user experience. Furthermore, 15% of the taxi fleet is projected to be electric vehicles by 2028, promoting sustainability and attracting eco-conscious customers. AI-powered dispatch systems are also expected to be implemented by 2028, optimizing fleet management and reducing waiting times.

Market Segmentation: Understanding the Riders

Fujairah's taxi service market can be segmented by customer demographics, trip purpose, and taxi type. Understanding these segments allows operators to tailor their services and marketing strategies:

Men Drive Demand: Men account for an estimated 65% of taxi users , driven by busy work schedules and a preference for convenient transportation.

, driven by busy work schedules and a preference for convenient transportation. Travelers Take the Wheel (More Often as Passengers): Travelers aged 20-30, with limited car ownership, rely heavily on taxis for exploring the city and attending events. Demand from retirees (50+) is also expected to rise due to their changing mobility needs.

Travelers aged 20-30, with limited car ownership, rely heavily on taxis for exploring the city and attending events. Demand from retirees (50+) is also expected to rise due to their changing mobility needs. Trip Purpose Matters: Business travel and airport transfers are significant drivers of taxi demand. However, with the growth of tourism, taxis are increasingly used for sightseeing, shopping trips, and leisure activities.

are significant drivers of taxi demand. However, with the growth of tourism, taxis are increasingly used for sightseeing, shopping trips, and leisure activities. Sedan Supremacy: Sedan cars remain the dominant taxi type in Fujairah, offering a balance of affordability and comfort. However, there is a growing demand for larger SUVs and luxury vehicles, particularly for airport transfers and catering to high-end clientele.

Competitive Landscape: Navigating the Road Ahead

The Fujairah taxi service market is currently a consolidated one, with only three major players:

Car Taxi: Providing taxi services across all six emirates, Car Taxi offers a fast and convenient service with a focus on customer satisfaction.

Providing taxi services across all six emirates, Car Taxi offers a fast and convenient service with a focus on customer satisfaction. Platinum Taxi: Established in 2021, Platinum Taxi operates a fleet of brand new Toyota Camry Hybrid and Corolla Hybrid vehicles, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation.

Established in 2021, Platinum Taxi operates a fleet of brand new Toyota Camry Hybrid and Corolla Hybrid vehicles, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation. Reyama Taxi: An Emirates Transport associate company in partnership with Fujairah Transport Corporation, Reyama Taxi manages and operates a fleet of standard sedan taxis.

Future Outlook: A Smooth Ride on the Horizon

The future of Fujairah's taxi service market is bright, driven by several key trends:

Government Support for Infrastructure Development: Investments in infrastructure projects like road network improvements and airport expansion will enhance the overall transportation experience and further boost taxi demand.

Investments in infrastructure projects like road network improvements and airport expansion will enhance the overall transportation experience and further boost taxi demand. Focus on Sustainability: The increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the taxi fleet will not only benefit the environment but also attract environmentally conscious tourists and residents.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the taxi fleet will not only benefit the environment but also attract environmentally conscious tourists and residents. Data-Driven Strategies: Taxi operators who leverage data analytics to understand customer preferences, optimize pricing models, and personalize rider experiences will be well-positioned for success in the evolving market.

