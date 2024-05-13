Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Global Markets Report 2024-2028: Increase in Procedural Capabilities and Application Across Organ Systems

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery is expected to grow from $11.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $19.5 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

This report aims to comprehensively study the global market for medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (MRCAS), focusing on its size and revenue across various segments such as product, indication, end user, and region. Key companies such as Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet are profiled to provide insights into industry leadership. It includes 38 data tables and 33 additional tables for detailed analysis.

The report offers an overview of the MRCAS market, analyzing historical revenue data from 2020 to 2023, forecasting trends until 2028, and projecting compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028. Evaluation of market size, revenue growth prospects, and market share analysis by product, application, end user, and region is provided. Emerging technology trends, gaps, and opportunities in the market are explored, along with insights into companies best positioned to meet demand.

Additionally, the report covers market drivers, restraints, and ESG trends, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the MRCAS market. It identifies promising new surgical procedures and products in development, assessing their likelihood of successful commercial launch within the next five years. Insight into growth development strategies of major MRCAS manufacturers, latest industry developments including R&D, emerging technologies, and economic trends are also included.

Market share analysis for key companies, along with coverage of their proprietary technologies, patents, strategic alliances, and market strategies, rounds out the comprehensive coverage of the report.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.

Lifeward Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Insight into Types of Medical Robots

Supply Chain and Logistics

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Introduction

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Safety, Reliability and Efficiency for Robotic Surgery

Increased Demand for Rehabilitation Robots

Market Restraints

Lack of Regulatory Norms for Medical Robotics

Limited Access and Affordability

Market Opportunities

Increased Use of Advanced Technologies in Medical and Surgical Robotics

Increase in Procedural Capabilities and Application across Organ Systems

Market Challenges

Steep Learning Curve and Lack of Training for Surgeons

Affordability and Budget Constraints

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Miniaturization and Micro-robotics

AI and Machine Learning

Telepresence in Surgery and Global Translation

Patent Analysis

Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Gender

Clinical Trials by Study Type

Clinical Trials by Application

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Breakdown by Segment

Market Breakdown by Type of Product

Market Breakdown by Application

Market Breakdown by End User

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market Breakdown by Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Company Market Shares

Products

Strategic Analysis

M&A and Venture Funding

Regulatory Landscape

Introduction

U.S. Regulations

Regulations in China

EU Regulations

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Medical Robotics Industry: An ESG Perspective

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) and Sustainability

ESG Case Study

Intuitive Surgical

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

