Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Global Markets Report 2024-2028: Increase in Procedural Capabilities and Application Across Organ Systems

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery is expected to grow from $11.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $19.5 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
This report aims to comprehensively study the global market for medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (MRCAS), focusing on its size and revenue across various segments such as product, indication, end user, and region. Key companies such as Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet are profiled to provide insights into industry leadership. It includes 38 data tables and 33 additional tables for detailed analysis.
The report offers an overview of the MRCAS market, analyzing historical revenue data from 2020 to 2023, forecasting trends until 2028, and projecting compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028. Evaluation of market size, revenue growth prospects, and market share analysis by product, application, end user, and region is provided. Emerging technology trends, gaps, and opportunities in the market are explored, along with insights into companies best positioned to meet demand.
Additionally, the report covers market drivers, restraints, and ESG trends, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the MRCAS market. It identifies promising new surgical procedures and products in development, assessing their likelihood of successful commercial launch within the next five years. Insight into growth development strategies of major MRCAS manufacturers, latest industry developments including R&D, emerging technologies, and economic trends are also included.
Market share analysis for key companies, along with coverage of their proprietary technologies, patents, strategic alliances, and market strategies, rounds out the comprehensive coverage of the report.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|84
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$11.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$19.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Cyberdyne Inc.
- Ekso Bionics
- Intuitive Surgical Operations Inc.
- Lifeward Inc.
- Medtronic
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Insight into Types of Medical Robots
- Supply Chain and Logistics
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Safety, Reliability and Efficiency for Robotic Surgery
- Increased Demand for Rehabilitation Robots
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Regulatory Norms for Medical Robotics
- Limited Access and Affordability
- Market Opportunities
- Increased Use of Advanced Technologies in Medical and Surgical Robotics
- Increase in Procedural Capabilities and Application across Organ Systems
- Market Challenges
- Steep Learning Curve and Lack of Training for Surgeons
- Affordability and Budget Constraints
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Miniaturization and Micro-robotics
- AI and Machine Learning
- Telepresence in Surgery and Global Translation
- Patent Analysis
- Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Gender
- Clinical Trials by Study Type
- Clinical Trials by Application
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Breakdown by Segment
- Market Breakdown by Type of Product
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Company Market Shares
- Products
- Strategic Analysis
- M&A and Venture Funding
- Regulatory Landscape
- Introduction
- U.S. Regulations
- Regulations in China
- EU Regulations
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Medical Robotics Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) and Sustainability
- ESG Case Study
- Intuitive Surgical
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oefl6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment