Rego Payment Architectures Selected for ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator Program

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures (“REGO”), a prominent white-label family digital wallet platform provider (OTCQB: RPMT), announced today its selection to the Independent Community Bankers of America®’s (ICBA) ThinkTECH Accelerator Program, which kicks off May 19 at the ICBA Center for Innovation in Atlanta.



The selected companies are focused on supporting several top areas critical for today’s community bankers, including onboarding, analytics, automation and compliance. The second of two accelerator programs planned for 2024, these solutions will provide vital support for community banks nationwide.

“As a leading presence in the global financial services market, we are thrilled to participate in the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, a vital source of community banking innovation since 2019,” said Peter S. Pelullo, CEO of REGO. “REGO provides today’s community banks with a fully integrated digital family wallet that allows young users to make informed financial decisions within a parent-controlled environment.”

REGO’s youth banking platform was built from the outset with data privacy protection for children of all ages. REGO has been certified by PRIVO to be compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”), the U.S. federal law that protects the online privacy of children under 13.

Since its inception, the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program has connected the most innovative, cutting-edge fintech companies in the world with more than 1,400 community bankers and industry leaders — identifying and designing workable solutions that solve for today’s modern banking needs. Participants receive mentorship from a distinguished network of industry stakeholders through an immersive 10-week bootcamp and present their refined offerings to community bank executives during a live demo later this summer.

“We are excited to have REGO join us as a member of our latest ThinkTECH accelerator cohort,” ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. “As relationship bankers, community banks understand the importance of teaching sound spending habits and responsibility early to improve financial competency and position young people for financial success. Technologies like REGO can play a vital role helping to build trust and begin to establish future relationships today.”

For more information about REGO, visit regopayments.com. For more information about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, visit www.icba.org/accelerator.



About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customer’s children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children’s data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.



About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.