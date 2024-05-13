GXO Receives 2023 Whirlpool Supply Chain Supplier Awards

GREENWICH, Conn., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has received two 2023 Supply Chain Supplier Awards from Whirlpool, a leading global appliance manufacturer.

“We are pleased to receive these awards from Whirlpool because they validate our commitment to helping our customers achieve their goals through outstanding operations,” said Jorge Guanter, President, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. “Our No. 1 core value is ‘Be safe’ — to ensure our team members leave work as healthy as when they arrived — and we are proud of the success of our safety programs in Columbus and in our nearly 1,000 facilities worldwide. For us, safety is nonnegotiable. We are also the industry leader in using technology to help solve our customers’ increasingly complex logistics challenges. Safety and innovation are among the many reasons customers regard GXO as the logistics provider of choice.”

GXO’s Columbus, Ohio, facility received the 2023 Whirlpool Supply Chain Supplier Award for Safety & Quality for reaching 1,000 days of operations without any accidents, a milestone that demonstrates GXO’s “exemplary performance in ensuring safety and quality standards.”

GXO’s facility in Chicago received the 2023 Whirlpool Supply Chain Supplier Award for Supply Chain Innovation for implementing portable testing units. These enabled the site to test all products and reduced the time needed to launch new facilities. The award cited GXO’s “commitment to implementing projects and integrating a culture that demonstrates how an organization can drive change with the adoption of new, innovative practices.”

Jennifer Springer, Senior Director, Customer Fulfillment at Whirlpool, said, “Whirlpool’s vision is to be the best kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home, and GXO’s dedication and contributions play a pivotal role in helping us realize our vision. Together, we’re ensuring our customers receive products of the highest quality and experience a high level of satisfaction with every purchase.”

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Whirlpool Corporation



Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com