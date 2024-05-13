Eco Tourism Case Study: The Role of Corporates, Tourism Bodies and Governments, with Focus on Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco Tourism - Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This case study looks at the increasing interest behind the niche tourism segment of eco-tourism. It discusses the concept of eco-tourism, motivations behind eco-tourism, eco-tourism in the media and the role of travel industry players and tourism bodies.

The case study also discusses the negative side of eco-tourism and the impacts it may have as well as the potential benefits associated with eco-tourism. Finally, this case study looks at types of eco-destinations and explores key destinations around the world.



Report Scope

Eco Tourism lowers carbon footprints by consuming less energy when traveling. By choosing Eco Tourism, travelers can contribute to environmental sustainability and sustainable travel practices. According to the the analyst Q3 2021 consumer survey "In general, what type of holidays do you typically take?" out of 22,499 global respondents, 19% of respondents (4,273 respondents) said that they prefer to choose Eco Tourism holiday types.

According to the the analyst survey, "How often while traveling do you consider an "eco-friendly" destination?" Out of 50 respondents, 38% of respondents (19 respondents) said that they prefer to choose eco-friendly destinations, of which 14% said they always prefer eco-friendly destinations and 24% said they often choose eco-friendly destinations.

The emergence of social media as a method of communication has brought about a worldwide paradigm shift in how people observe, interact with, and exchange information. The evolution of social media as a new technology has changed the way in which the tourism industry works to some extent, which in turn has significantly influenced the Eco Tourism industry.

According to the the analyst business commitment towards ESG poll, of 357 respondents, 50.1% said that they feel companies treat ESG as a marketing exercise, followed by 31.9% of respondents who said that some companies take ESG seriously. This skepticism shows the importance of transparency and showcasing clear results of sustainability efforts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of Eco Tourism industry

Main findings

Growing Eco Tourism industry demand

Eco-friendly Accommodation

Eco Tourism in the Media

The Role of Corporates, Tourism Bodies and Governments

Types of Eco Tourism

Key Eco tourism Destinations: Brazil

Key Eco Tourism Destinations: Mexico

Key Eco Tourism Destinations: Indonesia

Eco Tourism Projects

Opportunities in Eco Tourism industry

Challenges in Eco Tourism industry

Key Report Benefits

Gain an understanding of eco-tourism.

Recognize the range of the potential negatives and associated benefits of eco-tourism.

Gain an understanding of eco-tourism motivations.

Gain an understanding of the role of the media, travel industry players and tourism bodies.

Company Coverage:

Elsa's Kopje

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Pinterest

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/of1etf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.