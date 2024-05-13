United Kingdom Gyms & Fitness Centres Industry Report 2024 - Nuffield Health, David Lloyd Leisure, PureGym and the Gym Group Dominate the UK Fitness Market

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gyms & Fitness Centres in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gym and fitness industry has significantly benefitted from heightened health consciousness, with a greater proportion of the population prioritising fitness for their physical and mental wellbeing. Sturdy growth over the two years through 2019-20 was underpinned by a number of public health initiatives. The government and various non-profit organisations continue to promote increased nationwide physical activity, through campaigns and increased public funding. Industry revenue has declined at a CAGR of 3.8% over the past five years, to reach an estimated £2.0bn in 2024.

The industry's structure has also undergone a shift in favour of budget operators, such as PureGym, and boutique fitness studios like Boom Cycle. The shift in demand from full-service to budget gyms has taken its toll on mid-market operators, which have had to introduce measures to adapt to the new consumer environment.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Trends and Insights

Rising awareness surrounding the role of exercise in enhancing wellbeing fuels growth

According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of obesity in the UK is anticipated to rise to 34% by 2025, 35% by 2030 and 39% by 2035.

Major gyms and fitness clubs dominate the market

Nuffield Health, David Lloyd Leisure, PureGym and the Gym Group dominate the UK fitness market. They have strong brands with loyal customer bases.

