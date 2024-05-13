How Health and Beauty Brands Can Align with Generation Z and Alpha Values

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beyond Filters - A Deep Dive into the Health and Beauty Choices of Generation Z and Generation Alpha" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A surge in interest in cosmetics and skincare from Generations Z and Alpha is increasingly influencing the operations of players in the beauty space, and giving rise to specialist brands catering specifically to younger cohorts. This report investigates how health and beauty brands can cater to the demands of younger cohorts.



Report Scope

Generation Z and Generation Alpha will soon be the wealthiest cohorts, with an estimated $8.6 trillion in assets set to be transferred to younger generations within the next 10 years.

Social upheavals and the influence of digitalization in early life have shaped strong views among Generations Z and Alpha.

Beauty product choices for Generation Z and Generation Alpha align with specific values and interests like ethical and sustainable practices.

Brands targeting Generations Z and Alpha are using modern colloquialisms in product branding to increase appeal, while social media highly influences product choices.

Key Topics Covered:

Generation Z and Generation Alpha

Product Choices

Messaging and Values

Channels

Digital Solutions

Company Coverage:

Florence by Mills

Hero Cosmetics

Bubble Skincare

L'Oreal

LVMH

Rare Beauty

Starface

