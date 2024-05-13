XCMG Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Technology Focus, Technology Initiatives, Partnership Network Map, Major ICT Budget and Contracts

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "XCMG - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd (XCMG) is a manufacturer and distributor of construction equipment.

The report delves into the digital transformation strategies and innovation programs of the company, providing insights into its approach towards leveraging technology for business growth. It offers an overview of the company's technology initiatives, which encompass partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions aimed at driving innovation and staying competitive in the market.

Each technology initiative is analyzed in detail, covering its theme, objective, and the anticipated benefits it aims to deliver. Additionally, the report provides details of estimated ICT budgets, shedding light on the company's investment in technology, as well as major ICT contracts, highlighting key partnerships and collaborations in the digital space.

The company's portfolio includes surface excavation bogie, bridge construction equipment, dredger, drill jumbo, truck crane, rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane, crawler crane, tower crane, truck-mounted crane, concrete machinery, loaders, excavators, and piling machinery.

Its road machinery includes road roller, grader, paver, asphalt distributor, asphalt mixing plant, milling machine, and asphalt pavement maintenance vehicle. The company provides product consultation, after-sales, offers spare parts, financial services, and repair services. It has services outlets in various countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. XCMG is headquartered in Xuzhou, Jiangsu, China.

Scope

XCMG is enhancing its IoT capabilities as a part of its digital globalization strategy. The company adopted 5G technology for its industrial Internet platform, enabling a fully-connected smart factory and improving equipment maintenance and commissioning processes.

XCMG has developed an intelligent supply chain management platform to improve the operational efficiency of its supply chain.

XCMG established its North America R&D Center in Chicago. The center works in close collaboration with XCMG North America to develop and launch high-end products matching local certification and approval standards. It also emphasizes on building a comprehensives sales and service network to provide its clients with complete construction solutions.

XCMG rebranded its XCMG Cup Green Product Innovation Design Competition to X Creators Challenge Competition. The competition was launched in 2016 with focus on clean energy technologies.

