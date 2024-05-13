Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0717 - RIKV 24 1120

Series RIKV 24 0717RIKV 24 1120
Settlement Date 05/15/202405/15/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 23,95027,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.382/9.39895.273/9.451
Total Number of Bids Received 1823
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 34,59049,691
Total Number of Successful Bids 1115
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1113
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.382/9.39895.273/9.451
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.434/9.09195.374/9.239
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.382/9.39895.274/9.448
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.390/9.35195.298/9.398
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.434/9.09195.374/9.239
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.280/10.00195.202/9.600
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.382/9.39895.277/9.442
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %67.38 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.441.84