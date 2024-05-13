|Series
|RIKV 24 0717
|RIKV 24 1120
|Settlement Date
|05/15/2024
|05/15/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|23,950
|27,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.382
|/
|9.398
|95.273
|/
|9.451
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|23
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|34,590
|49,691
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|11
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.382
|/
|9.398
|95.273
|/
|9.451
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.434
|/
|9.091
|95.374
|/
|9.239
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.382
|/
|9.398
|95.274
|/
|9.448
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.390
|/
|9.351
|95.298
|/
|9.398
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.434
|/
|9.091
|95.374
|/
|9.239
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.280
|/
|10.001
|95.202
|/
|9.600
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.382
|/
|9.398
|95.277
|/
|9.442
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|67.38 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.44
|1.84
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0717 - RIKV 24 1120
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management