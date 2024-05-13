BridgeBio Pharma Presents Additional Data and Analyses from its Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM Study in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) at ESC-HF, Including That Acoramidis Treatment Significantly Reduced All-Cause Mortality in a Pre-specified Sensitivity Analysis of the Entire Study Population

- In a pre-specified Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel sensitivity analysis applied to the entire intention-to-treat (ITT) population of the study (N=632), acoramidis significantly reduced all-cause mortality (p=0.04), with no safety signals of potential clinical concern



PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced positive results of four new analyses from its Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure Congress 2024. ATTRibute-CM was designed to study the efficacy and safety of acoramidis, an investigational, next-generation, orally-administered, highly potent, small molecule stabilizer of TTR.

The data presented at ESC Heart Failure included a sub-analysis comparing acoramidis to placebo in Stage 4 CKD and results from a pre-specified ITT sensitivity analysis shared by Steen Hvitfeldt Poulsen, M.D., Ph.D., D.M.Sc. of the Aarhus University Hospital, DK. Key results included:

In a pre-specified sensitivity analysis applied to the entire ITT population (N=632), acoramidis significantly reduced all-cause mortality (ACM) as assessed by the Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel (CMH) test (p=0.04)

In high-risk participants with Stage 4 CKD (N=21), acoramidis treatment was associated with 25% relative risk reduction in deaths at Month 30 versus placebo, consistent with the observations in the modified intention-to-treat (mITT) population (N=611)

No safety signals of potential clinical concern were identified



“ATTRibute-CM breaks new ground studying the efficacy and safety of acoramidis, a next-generation TTR stabilizer, as the only ATTR-CM outcomes trial to include patients with eGFR <25 mL/min/1.73m2,” said Dr. Poulsen. “We recruited patients with Stage 4 CKD (eGFR between 15 and 30 mL/min/1.73m2) to explore the safety of acoramidis in this very high-risk population; in a pre-specified all-cause mortality (ACM) efficacy analysis of the total ITT population including these patients, acoramidis demonstrated a statistically significant benefit within 30 months. Even in this very high-risk Stage 4 CKD group, ACM favored active treatment with no safety signals of clinical concern.”

Additional acoramidis presentations at ESC Heart Failure included:

Health-related quality of life in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy treated with acoramidis: an EQ-5D-5L analysis from the ATTRibute-CM study, presented by Peter Van Der Meer, M.D., Ph.D., cardiologist, chair of the Department of Experimental Cardiology and professor of Heart Failure and Translational Cardiology at University Medical Centre Groningen, NL Acoramidis is the only ATTR-CM product candidate assessed with the EuroQoL Health Outcomes Assessment tool EQ-5D-5L and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically important reduction in the progressive decline in health-related quality of life

Improved health-related quality of life in acoramidis-treated patients with ATTR-CM, demonstrated by improvements in KCCQ scores, presented by Marianna Fontana, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Cardiology and Honorary Consultant Cardiologist at the National Amyloidosis Centre, Division of Medicine, University College London, UK Acoramidis treatment reduced the decline in health status and quality of life as shown by statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefits in the KCCQ overall summary score, and supported by numerical and consistent benefits in individual KCCQ domains

Acoramidis significantly improves NT-proBNP indices that indicate ATTR-CM disease progression and predict subsequent mortality: insights from the ATTRibute-CM study, presented by Pablo Garcia-Pavia, M.D., Ph.D., Iron Gate Majadahonda University Hospital, ES In separate publications, increase in NT-proBNP has been proposed as a metric signaling disease progression (Progressor Index 1) and has been shown to predict mortality in wild-type ATTR-CM at 12 months after diagnosis (Progressor Index 2). Acoramidis slows disease progression as measured by significant improvement in these Progressor Indices.



Based on the positive results from ATTRibute-CM, BridgeBio submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has been accepted with a PDUFA action date of November 29, 2024, and a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency, with a decision expected in 2025. BridgeBio has granted exclusive rights to Bayer to commercialize acoramidis for ATTR-CM in Europe.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers, and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio and Bayer European License for Acoramidis – About the Collaboration

In March 2024, BridgeBio granted Bayer exclusive license to commercialize acoramidis as a treatment for patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) in Europe. Acoramidis is an investigational, highly potent and selective small molecule, under development as an orally administered transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer for the treatment of patients with ATTR-CM a progressive fatal disease presenting as an infiltrative, restrictive cardiomyopathy resulting in heart failure.

This partnership leverages Bayer’s long legacy of expertise in cardiovascular disease and its established European cardiovascular infrastructure paired with BridgeBio’s leadership in the emerging field of ATTR-CM.

