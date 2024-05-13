DeFi Technologies Subsidiary Valour Inc. Launches Internet Computer (ICP) and Toncoin (TON) ETPs, Landmark Offerings in the Nordics Alongside Chainlink (LINK) ETP

Launch of Landmark ETPs: DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary Valour Inc. unveils three groundbreaking Exchange Traded Products (“ ETPs ”) including the Valour Internet Computer (ICP) ETP, Valour Toncoin (TON) ETP, and Valour Chainlink (LINK) ETP, marking significant milestones in the Nordic investment landscape.



TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) ( CBOE CA: DEFI ) ( GR: R9B ) ( OTC: DEFTF ), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance (“DeFi”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Valour Inc. (“Valour”), a leading issuer of exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide simplified access to digital assets, has launched three ETPs. Among these offerings are the Valour Internet Computer (ICP) ETP and the Valour Toncoin (TON) ETP, the first of their kind in the Nordics. These are accompanied by the Valour Chainlink (LINK) ETP, providing simplified access to cutting-edge digital assets.

Trading of all three ETPs commenced on May 10, 2024, with a 1.9% management fee.

Valour Internet Computer (ICP) ETP

Valour Internet Computer ( ICP ) SEK ETP (ISIN: CH1213604510) offers investors unprecedented access to the future of web development by tracking the price of ICP, the native token powering the Internet Computer ecosystem. With its unique focus on simplicity and security, investors can seamlessly engage with ICP through their traditional bank or brokerage accounts. ICP has a market cap of $5.5 Billion and ranks twenty-fourth among all cryptocurrencies globally.

The Internet Computer project is pioneering a new era of web development by creating a decentralized and scalable internet infrastructure. By enabling smart contracts to run directly on its network, the Internet Computer eliminates the need for traditional server-based architectures, ushering in a paradigm shift in web development. This innovative approach ensures greater security, efficiency, and accessibility for developers and users alike.

Valour Toncoin (TON) ETP

The Valour Toncoin ( TON ) SEK ETP (ISIN: CH1161139600) enables investors to access Toncoin, the native token of TON, seamlessly and securely through their traditional bank or brokerage account. Toncoin, with its focus on rapid transaction speeds and low fees, provides an efficient solution for both domestic and international payments, making it an attractive option for various financial applications. TON has a market cap of $23.25 Billion and ranks ninth among all cryptocurrencies globally.

Toncoin, the native token of TON, offers a robust and efficient means of exchanging value, aimed at streamlining payment processes across diverse financial landscapes. With its emphasis on swift transaction speeds and minimal transaction fees, Toncoin stands as a promising solution for individuals and businesses alike seeking seamless payment experiences.

The company is also pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Reflexivity Research, a leading research firm specializing in creating high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry to empower investors with valuable insights, has initiated research coverage on TON. The report can be found here .

Valour Chainlink (LINK) ETP

The Valour Chainlink ( LINK ) SEK (ISIN: CH1161139592) ETP will enable investors to gain exposure to LINK, simply and securely, via their bank or broker. LINK has a market cap of $13.63 Billion and ranks eighteenth among all cryptocurrencies globally.

Chainlink, renowned as a decentralized oracle network, plays a pivotal role in enabling smart contracts on blockchain platforms to securely interact with real-world data. By acting as a bridge between blockchain-based smart contracts and external data sources, Chainlink facilitates the execution of trustless and tamper-proof agreements. Its decentralized nature ensures the reliability and integrity of data, thereby enhancing the efficiency and security of blockchain transactions.

“Valour remains steadfast in our commitment to offering investors a wide array of digital asset investment opportunities,” said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies. “The inclusion of these pioneering ETPs in our product lineup underscores our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors in the digital asset space. We are excited to have coverage from our recently acquired subsidiary, Reflexivity Research, to coincide with the product launches, providing investors with valuable insights and enhancing their understanding of the market landscape.”

“Our unique ETP offerings in the Nordics solidify our leading position as the issuer with the widest array of products,” said Johanna Belitz, Valour’s Head of Sales, Nordics. “As demand for altcoins rises, we eagerly anticipate the reception of our three new offerings in the region.”

Valour continues to lead the charge in driving innovation in the digital asset space and expanding its product offerings to cater to the evolving needs of investors in the Nordics. In addition to the Valour Toncoin (TON), Internet Computer (ICP), and Chainlink (LINK) ETPs, Valour plans to introduce a diverse range of digital asset investment products in the coming months, further enhancing accessibility and convenience for traditional investors.

