NIKE Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Technology Initiatives, Acquisitions, Partnerships & Acquisitions Network Map, ICT Budget and Major Contracts

NIKE, Inc. (NIKE) designs, develops, markets and sells athletic footwear, equipment, apparel, accessories and services.

The report delves into the digital transformation strategies and innovation programs adopted by the company, providing valuable insights into its approach towards leveraging technology for growth and advancement. It offers an overview of the various technology initiatives undertaken, encompassing partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions aimed at driving innovation and enhancing competitiveness.

Each technology initiative is analyzed in depth, shedding light on its underlying theme, specific objectives, and the anticipated benefits it aims to deliver. Additionally, the report provides details regarding estimated ICT budgets, offering transparency into the company's investment in technology infrastructure, alongside highlighting major ICT contracts that signify significant collaborations and engagements in the digital sphere.

The company sells its products to retail accounts and to independent licensees, distributors, and sales representatives across the world. NIKE designs and manufactures footwear and apparel for specific athletic use such as running, basketball, football, training, and walking, among others.

The company's performance equipment and accessories portfolio include bags, sport balls, socks, timepieces, eyewear, gloves, digital devices and other equipment designed for different sports. Jordan, a global athletic and casual footwear brand, and Converse, a global athletic and casual footwear and apparel brand, are the subsidiaries of NIKE.

Scope

NIKE launched a product traceability system which helps consumers verify the authenticity of the shoes they own. The system uses both blockchain technology and embedded near field communication (NFC) chips to provide authenticated details of shoes, including shipping origin, manufacturing timestamp, and specific style.

NIKE plans to launch its technology center in Atlanta. The center will comprise three Centers of Excellence dedicated to AI and ML, cybersecurity, and logistics & supply chain.

NIKE is leveraging several emerging technologies, including AI, blockchain, NFTs, robotics, and metaverse among others to drive customer engagement and sales, improve customer service, optimize business operations, meet ESG goals, deepen customer relations, and lower customer churn.

In 2020, NIKE partnered with Plutus, a London-based a cryptographic asset company, for a customer rewards program in Europe. Through the partnership, NIKE provides rewards, including cryptocurrency and cash, for sneaker purchases made by European customers.

