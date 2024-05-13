Electrodeionization Market To Reach USD 2.1 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rise in demand from power generation and pharmaceuticals encourage industry developments in the forecast period.

The electrodeionization market is experiencing robust growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for high-purity water across various pharmaceuticals, electronics, and power generation industries. Projections from the World Health Organization suggest a substantial expansion of the global pharmaceutical market, expected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2023, significantly augmenting the need for ultrapure water. Electrodeionization emerges as a cost-effective and efficient method for producing high-purity water, eliminating dissolved ions from water the requirement for chemical regeneration. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on water quality and safety regulations, particularly in the food and beverage sector, is poised to propel the adoption of electrodeionization systems.

Another noteworthy driver of the Electrodeionization market is the growing adoption of sustainable water treatment solutions. Electrodeionization stands out as an environmentally friendly technology devoid of the need for chemical regeneration, rendering it a preferred choice for industries aiming to minimize their environmental impact. With global water demand projected to surge by 55% by 2050, as per the United Nations report, there's mounting pressure on water resources, necessitating a heightened focus on water conservation and the adoption of sustainable treatment technologies like electrodeionization. Furthermore, governmental initiatives and regulations advocating for the utilization of eco-friendly water treatment solutions are anticipated to further bolster the Electrodeionization market's growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The electrodeionization market has been segmented into design, end-use, and region.

Plate and frame construction will lead the design segment in the forecast period.

In 2023, plate and frame construction design is the largest segment within the electrodeionization market. This design has been widely adopted due to its simplicity, ease of maintenance, and cost-effectiveness. Plate and frame EDI systems consist of alternating cation and anion exchange membranes arranged between electrode plates, allowing for efficient ion removal from water.

Power generation is the leading end-use segment projected to account for a massive share in the forecast period.

In 2023, power generation is the largest end-use segment within the electrodeionization market. The power generation industry requires large volumes of high-purity water for various applications, such as boiler feed water, steam generation, and cooling water.

Electrodeionization Market Report Highlights:

The electrodeionization market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2032.

Increasing adoption of sustainable water treatment solutions drive the industry growth.

North America is the largest regional market for Electrodeionization. The United States, in particular, dominates the North American market due to strict water quality regulations, high industrial output, and advanced technological adoption.

Some prominent players in the electrodeionization market report include Suez, Veolia, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ovivo, Mega a.s., Qua Group, Pure Aqua, Inc., SnowPure Water Technologies, Samco Technologies, Inc., Membranes International Inc., Saltworks Technologies Inc., and Lenntech B.V.

