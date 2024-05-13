John Lewis Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "John Lewis - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



John Lewis plc (John Lewis), the principal trading subsidiary of John Lewis Partnership Plc, owns and operates John Lewis stores across the UK.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

These stores sell home & garden products; furniture & lights; electrical goods; clothing, footwear & accessories for women and men; beauty & cosmetic products; and apparel and toys for babies and kids.

They also offer a variety of services, including personal styling, assembly services, financial services, fitness & wellbeing services, and electrical & technology services, among others. John Lewis operates through both brick-and-mortar and online stores. The business runs on a partnership model, whereby each employee owns the business and shares its success. The organization's employees are also known as partners.

Scope

John Lewis deployed Try It On, an AI-powered virtual try-on function, on its fashion rental platform. The tool allows customers to visualize how an outfit or garment will look on them before renting it.

In 2022, 17 members from John Lewis Partnership's data, insight, and analytics team enrolled in Cambridge Spark's 18-month apprenticeship program in AI and data science.

John Lewis is leveraging several emerging technologies, including AI, big data, cloud, robotics, and ecommerce among others to optimize business operations, drive sales, deepen customer relations, and improve employee productivity.

In 2021, John Lewis incorporated 3D Cloud Marxent's 3D solutions in its Style Advice Design Consultations service to allow customers virtually visualize big ticket items such as furniture, wall decor, and lighting products in their rooms before purchasing them.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Innovation/Training Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnerships Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Google Cloud

dunnhumby

Wipro

Capgemini

Deloitte

commercetools

ABB

ITV

