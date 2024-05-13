[Latest] Global Industrial Enzymes Market Size/Share Worth USD 25.42 Billion by 2033 at a 6.79% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Industrial Enzymes Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Lipase, Phytase, Others), By Source (Plants, Animals, Microorganisms), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal & Household Care, Animal Feed, Bio-energy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industrial Enzymes Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.34 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.18 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 25.42 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.79% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Industrial Enzymes Market: Overview

Industrial enzymes are specialized catalysts that accelerate biochemical reactions in various industrial processes, finding extensive applications across sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and biofuels. These enzymes enhance process efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and offer environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional chemical methods.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for biofuels, where enzymes play a crucial role in breaking down biomass into fermentable sugars, thus contributing to biofuel production efficiency. For example, Novozymes experienced a notable increase in enzyme sales for biofuel production, with a 10% rise in revenue in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the growth of the food and beverage industry fuels the demand for industrial enzymes, which are used to enhance texture, flavor, and nutritional content. AB Enzymes, for instance, witnessed a surge in demand for enzyme solutions in the food industry, leading to a revenue increase of 15% in 2023.

Stringent regulations regarding enzyme usage in industries, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, pose hurdles to market growth. For instance, the FDA imposes rigorous testing and approval processes for enzyme applications in food processing.

Moreover, industrial enzyme production requires sophisticated equipment and specific conditions, leading to high manufacturing costs, thus challenging companies to maintain competitive pricing while ensuring quality.

T he market presents significant opportunities driven by factors such as increased awareness of enzyme applications in various sectors. The rising adoption of enzymes in food processing, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology indicates substantial market potential.

Government initiatives promoting biofuel production and sustainable practices further contribute to market growth. For instance, incentives and subsidies encourage industries to adopt enzymatic processes for sustainable production.

Ginkgo Bioworks’ launch of Ginkgo Enzyme Services and Lallemand Inc.’s utilization of advanced technologies in enzyme production processes are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, thus expanding market accessibility.

Segmentation of the industrial enzymes market includes categorization based on type and source. Carbohydrases dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 31%, owing to their wide-ranging applications in food processing, textiles, and biofuels.

Proteases, another dominant segment, find extensive use in detergent manufacturing, food processing, and the pharmaceutical industries. Plant-derived enzymes held the largest market share in 2022 (45%), followed by animal and microorganism-derived enzymes, driven by their widespread availability and ease of extraction.

North America emerged as the dominant region in the industrial enzymes market in 2022, accounting for a market share of 32%. The region benefits from established industries, stringent regulatory frameworks promoting enzyme usage, and robust investment in research and development.

These regions lead in enzyme adoption across various sectors including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Europe shows significant growth potential, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing demand for processed food, and rising awareness of enzyme applications.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 13.18 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 25.42 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 12.34 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.79% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Source, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent developments in the market include strategic investments and acquisitions. Paine Schwartz Partners’ investment in Elemental Enzymes, Kerry Group plc’s acquisition of part of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Novozymes A/S’ lactase enzyme business, and AB Enzymes’ joint venture with a Chinese company to manufacture food sector enzymes are notable examples. These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the industrial enzymes market and the efforts of key players to expand their market presence and capabilities.

Industrial Enzymes Market: Regional Analysis

By region, the Global Industrial Enzymes Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the global market in 2022 with a market share of 32% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

North America emerged as a dominant region in the industrial enzymes market due to the presence of established industries, stringent regulatory frameworks promoting enzyme usage, and robust investment in research and development.

These regions lead in enzyme adoption across various sectors including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Europe shows significant growth potential driven by rapid industrialization, increasing demand for processed food, and rising awareness of enzyme applications in diverse industries.

Browse the full "Industrial Enzymes Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Lipase, Phytase, Others), By Source (Plants, Animals, Microorganisms), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal & Household Care, Animal Feed, Bio-energy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" Report





List of the prominent players in the Industrial Enzymes Market:

Novozymes

DuPont

Royal DSM

AB Enzymes

BASF

Kerry Group

Longda Bio-products

Hansen Holding A/S

Lallemand Inc.

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Roche Holding AG

Dyadic International Inc.

Enzyme Development Corporation

Maps Enzymes Ltd.

Enzyme Supplies Limited

Creative Enzymes

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd.

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

Others

The Industrial Enzymes Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Polymerases & Nucleases

Lipase

Phytase

Others

By Source

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

By Application

Food & Beverages

Personal & Household Care

Animal Feed

Bio-energy

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

