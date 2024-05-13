Rio Tinto Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rio Tinto Group - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rio Tinto is an international metals and mining company that carries out the mining, exploration, and processing of various mineral resources.
The report provides information and insights into Rio Tinto's tech activities, including :
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and technology investments
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts
It supplies a range of minerals and metals, including aluminum, diamonds, uranium, copper, gold and iron ore. Rio Tinto also supplies industrial minerals such as borax, titanium dioxide, and salt.
The company operates port and rail facilities, smelters, refineries, processing plants, shipping, commercial, and research facilities. It also carries out the exploration, technology and innovation business through research centers. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and the Americas.
Scope
- Rio Tinto developed an AI-driven tool to predict rainfall up to six months in advance at its QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) site in south-eastern Madagascar.
- Rio Tinto is exploring and utilizing technologies, including AI, blockchain, big data, autonomous vehicles and cloud among others to achieve operational efficiencies and make its aluminum supply chain more transparent.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Rio Tinto's tech operations.
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and investments.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Investments
- Partnership & Investments Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
- Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Scania
- Volvo Group
- Caterpillar
- Palantir Technologies
- Strukton Rail
- BMW
- Marubeni
- IBM
- InoBat Auto
- Nano One
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tr8zsh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.