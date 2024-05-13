Rio Tinto Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rio Tinto Group - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rio Tinto is an international metals and mining company that carries out the mining, exploration, and processing of various mineral resources.

The report provides information and insights into Rio Tinto's tech activities, including :

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and technology investments

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

It supplies a range of minerals and metals, including aluminum, diamonds, uranium, copper, gold and iron ore. Rio Tinto also supplies industrial minerals such as borax, titanium dioxide, and salt.

The company operates port and rail facilities, smelters, refineries, processing plants, shipping, commercial, and research facilities. It also carries out the exploration, technology and innovation business through research centers. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and the Americas.





Scope

Rio Tinto developed an AI-driven tool to predict rainfall up to six months in advance at its QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) site in south-eastern Madagascar.

Rio Tinto is exploring and utilizing technologies, including AI, blockchain, big data, autonomous vehicles and cloud among others to achieve operational efficiencies and make its aluminum supply chain more transparent.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnership & Investments Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Scania

Volvo Group

Caterpillar

Palantir Technologies

Strukton Rail

BMW

Marubeni

IBM

InoBat Auto

Nano One

