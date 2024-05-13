Smart Cities Market Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2027: Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 17.2% to 2027, from $262.5 Billion in 2023

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities Market Trends and Analysis by Application, IT Component, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart cities market size revenue was valued at $262.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% over the forecast period. The smart cities market report provides an executive-level overview of the current smart cities market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.



Key factors such as increasing demand for sustainable and climate-resilient cities and growing availability of power-efficient sensors and network technologies are driving the market.



Report Scope

This report provides overview and service addressable market for smart cities market.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the smart cities market over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the smart cities market and analysis of M&A deals, VF/PE deals, patents, social media, and job market trends.

It contains details of M&A deals in the smart cities space and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of smart cities market.

The detailed value chain consists of six layers: Physical Layer, Connectivity Layer, Data Layer, Platform Layer, Application Layer, and Services Layer

Report Benefits

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global smart cities market by by application, IT component, vertical, region and key drivers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the smart cities market.

The report also covers key insights on buying criteria, vendor/buyer recommendations along with competitive insights on key market players.

With more than 100 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, enhancing presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in smart cities market.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help telecom companies, infrastructure security providers, smart cities providers, system integration providers, and other intermediaries succeed in growing the smart cities market globally.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Scope & Segmentation



Chapter 3 Market Overview & Industry Analysis

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Smart Cities - Industry Value Chain

3.3. Physical Layer

3.4. Connectivity Layer

3.5. Data Layer

3.6. Platform and Application Layer

3.7. Services Layer



Chapter 4 Smart Cities - Industry Trend Analysis

4.1. Smart Cities - Market Trends Analysis

4.2. Smart Cities - Market Challenges Analysis

4.3. Smart Cites Use Cases - Smart Buildings

4.4. Smart Cites Use Cases - Smart City

4.5. Smart Cites Use Cases - Smart Metering

4.6. Smart Cites Use Cases - Smart Payment Systems

4.7. Smart Cites Use Cases - Smart Signage



Chapter 5 Smart Cities - Dashboard Analytics

5.1. M&A Analysis

5.2. Venture Financing/Private Equity Analysis

5.3. Patent Activity Analysis

5.4. Social Media Analysis

5.5. Job Analytics



Chapter 6 Global Smart Cities - Revenue Opportunity & Forecast

6.1. Global Smart Cities Market Revenue Snapshot, 2019 - 2027 ($Million)

6.2. Global Smart Cities Market By Region, 2019 - 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Global Smart Cities Market By Application, 2019 - 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Global Smart Cities Market By IT Component, 2019 - 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Global Smart Cities Market By Vertical, 2019 - 2027 ($Million)



Chapter 7 Smart Cities - Regional Outlook ($Million)



Chapter 8 Smart Cities - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Smart Cities Market - Competitive Positioning

8.2. Smart Cities Market - Mergers & Acquisitions

8.3. Smart Cities Market - Venture Financing



Chapter 9 Smart Cities - Company Profiles

Accenture

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Toyota Motor Corp.

