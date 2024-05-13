Silverchain Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, Partnership Network Map, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silverchain - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into Silverchain's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Silverchain Group (Silverchain) is an Australian not-for-profit provider of in-home health and aged care services. The company offers specialist nursing, home care & home support services, hospital in the home, virtual care monitoring, allied health & social support, palliative care, and aged care services to people across Australia. The company's team of allied health professionals, which comprises physiotherapists, occupational therapists, podiatrists, dieticians, and social workers, helps people recover from surgery, injury or illness and assists them in managing long-term health conditions at home.



Silverchain's Future Care research and innovation agenda guides the healthcare company in improving its current patient care services and developing new models of care. This is achieved by developing and testing new technologies, products and services; conducting academic research; and evaluating latest innovations in home healthcare. Future Care's primary objective is to help Silverchain understand and analyze the value and impact of its services, develop innovative digitally-enabled models of care, launch new virtual care services and strengthen academic collaborative research activities.



Scope

Silverchain began executing its digital transformation strategy in 2022 to improve organizational agility, strengthen collaborations with clients and partners, and simplify patient care operations. To this end, the company has begun developing new organizational, care and client management digital systems with inputs from employees, clients, consumer advisory groups and external experts. For instance, Silverchain launched a new human resources portal, SuccessFactors, to improve internal recruitment and development processes.

Silverchain offers a virtual care and telemedicine service called virtual hospital to clients in Adelaide, South Australia. The healthcare company installs wireless video technology in the homes of eligible patients. The technology allows patients or their carer givers to connect to Silverchain's contact center which is staffed by qualified nurses. The service offers several medication management services, including medication reminders and video observation of administration.

Silverchain has trialed a new service in Western Australia called Enhanced Medical Mixed Reality (EMMR) for which it tapped into mixed reality technology to provide hospital in the home and in-home palliative care services to clients. In the pilot project, Silverchain's nurses carried Microsoft HoloLens headsets to patients' houses to help them have a conversation with a holographic doctor in their homes.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Silverchain's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, and partnership strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Datos Health

Sheba Beyond

Mediahub

Microsoft

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxxrkv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.