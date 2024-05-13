Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 13 May 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Olivier Blaringhem 2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Executive VP – Subsea & Conventional b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name Subsea 7 S.A. b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Subsea 7 S.A. Shares





Oslo Børs: SUBC

ISIN LU0075646355 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: NOK 184.99

Volume: 3,863







Price: NOK 184.90

Volume: 2,137 d) Aggregated information Price: 184.96

Volume: 6,000







Total value NOK 1,109,748 e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-10 f) Place of the transaction Oslo Børs

**************************************************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 13 May 2024 at 14:00 CET

Attachment