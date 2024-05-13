Global Legal Marijuana Strategic Business Report 2024: A $125+ Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Beacon Medical, Canopy Growth, Cronos, OrganiGram, Tikun Olam, Tilray, Wayland

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Marijuana - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Legal Marijuana estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$125.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Oil & Tinctures, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 23.4% CAGR and reach US$80.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Flowers segment is estimated at 20.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.5% CAGR



The Legal Marijuana market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 18.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $30.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $125.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global



