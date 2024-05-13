New Drug Approvals and Their Contract Manufacture 2024 Report - NDA Drug and Vaccine Approvals and the Levels of Outsourcing Associated with NDA Sub Segments

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Drug Approvals and Their Contract Manufacture - 2024 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is the 14th edition of the long-running analysis of the CMO industry, using the FDA's NDA approvals as the primary indicator of performance. The report is critical for benchmarking the performance of the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) industry and the relative performance of major CMOs. This year's edition includes a discussion of how inflation and increasing global conflict has impacted pharma manufacturers.



Report Scope:

Overview of NDA drug and vaccine approvals and the levels of outsourcing associated with NDA sub segments

Detailed view of CDMO performance by number of drug and vaccine approvals

An assessment of pharmaceutical companies' propensity to outsource manufacture, by their market caps, based on the analyst's Contract Service Providers database

Outsourcing propensity for New Molecular Entities (NMEs), different dosage forms, and other drug attributes.

Analysis of NME special product approvals such as those with Accelerated Approval, Orphan, Breakthrough or Fast Track designations and assessment of outsourcing

This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 18 tables and 25 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.

This report is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of drug approvals and outsourcing to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Innovative drug approvals

Dose outsourcing of drug approvals

Trends

Industry Analysis

Introduction

FDA NDA approvals overview

Cell and gene therapies

First-in-class

First-time approvals

Predicted drug events for 2024

Sponsor trends

FDA: outsourced dose manufacture

Dosage form outsourcing

Special product categories

Accelerated approvals

Orphan drug designation

Fast track designation

Breakthrough therapy designation

Containment

CMO performance

Dosage form

Outsourced API approvals

ANDA approvals

What it means

FDA approvals hit a record high, recovering from a slump in 2022

Opportunities for injectable manufacturers

Catalent acquisition shakes up both the pharma and CMO landscape

Record ATMP approvals and gene therapy firsts

First topical gene therapy

First CRISPR approval

Cell and gene therapy current limitations

A few large CMOs gain majority of dose contracts

Increasing global conflict

The future of manufacturing: AI, ESG, drug shortages, and personalized medicines

Value Chain

Companies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

AbbVie Inc

ACS Dobfar SpA

AdhexPharma

Aenova Holding GmbH

Afton Scientific Corp

AGC Biologics Inc

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Akorn Operating Company LLC

Alcami Corp

Alfasigma SpA

Allergopharma GmbH & Co KG

Almac Group Ltd

Alpex Pharma SA

Altasciences Co Inc

AqVida GmbH

Arx LLC

ASM Aerosol-Service AG

AstraZeneca Plc

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

AustarPharma LLC

Avara Pharmaceutical Services Inc

Baccinex SA

Basic Pharma

Bausch & Lomb Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bayer AG

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing LLC

Biogen Inc

BioRamo LLC

BioReliance Corp

Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH

Boehringer Ingelheim RCV GmbH & Co KG

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

BSP Pharmaceuticals SpA

Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Cambrex Corp

Catalent Inc

Cenexi SAS

Cerovene Inc

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Contract Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Corden Pharma International GmbH

CoreRx Inc

Corium Innovations Inc

Curia Global Inc

Delpharm SAS

Dexcel PT Israel Ltd

DPT Laboratories Ltd

Eisai Co Ltd

EMD Serono Inc

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

EuroAPI SAS

Eurofins Scientific SE

Excella GmbH & Co KG

Exela Pharma Sciences LLC

Exelead Inc

Fareva SA

Ferndale Pharma Group Inc

Fidia farmaceutici SpA

FinVector Oy

Fresenius Kabi AG

Fritz Keller Holding AG

Fuji Yakuhin Co Ltd

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc

Gensenta Ilac Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

Gland Pharma Ltd

Glatt GmbH

Grifols SA

Groupe Parima Inc

Grunenthal GmbH

Hanford Pharmaceuticals

Hetero Drugs Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Holopack Verpackungstechnik GmbH

Hovione FarmaCiencia SA

IDT Biologika GmbH

Importfab Inc

Ipsen SA

Iwaki Seiyaku Sakura Factory Co Ltd

James Alexander Corp

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

Juzen Chemical Corp

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co Ltd

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA

Lek Pharmaceuticals dd

LGM Pharma LLC

Lichtenheldt GmbH

Lifecore Biomedical LLC

Lonza Group Ltd

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Lupin Ltd

Mawdsley-Brooks & Co Ltd

MIAS Pharma Ltd

Mibe GmbH Arzneimittel

Mikart LLC

Minaris Regenerative Medicine LLC

Mipharm SpA

Mission Pharmacal Co

Molteni Farmaceutici

National Resilience Inc

Neolpharma SA De CV

NerPharma Srl

NextPharma Technologies Holding Ltd

Nova Laboratories Ltd

Novartis AG

Novast Holdings Ltd

NUVISAN Pharma Holding GmbH

OishiKoseido Corp

Oncotec Pharma Produktion GmbH

Organon & Co

PARI Pharma GmbH

PCI Pharma Services

Pfizer Inc

Pharmaceutics International Inc

Pharmasol Corp

Pharmathen Global BV

Pharmstandard

Pierrel SpA

Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc

Polymun Scientific Immunbiologische Forschung GmbH

Procaps SAS

PYRAMID Laboratories Inc

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

QPS Holdings LLC

Quotient Sciences Ltd

Rechon Life Science AB

Recipharm AB

Renaissance Lakewood LLC

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rivopharm SA

Rottendorf Pharma GmbH

R-Pharm

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

Sandoz International GmbH

Sanico NV

Sanofi

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Sever Pharma Solutions AB

SGS Quay Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Sharp Packaging Services

Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Siegfried Holding AG

Simtra BioPharma Solutions

Sintetica SA

Sirton Pharmaceuticals SpA

Skyepharma Production SAS

SM Farmaceutici Srl

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Steri-Pharma LLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Tapemark Co

Teikoku Seiyaku Co Ltd

Teligent Inc

The Biovac Institute

The Ritedose Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

TOYO Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Toyobo Co Ltd

Tulex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS

UPM Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG

Vianex SA

Woodstock Sterile Solutions

WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc

Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

