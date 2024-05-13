Safe Boating Campaign’s Annual National Safe Boating Week Celebrates All Boaters This May 18-24, 2024

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Safe Boating Week will be held from May 18-24, 2024, reminding all boaters to brush up on boating safety skills and prepare for the boating season. This observance week is the annual kick-off of the Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible.



“Our goal is to remind boaters that a safe boating experience on the water begins and ends with safe boating decisions,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council, a nonprofit dedicated to helping create a safe boating experience for all boaters and the lead organization of the Safe Boating Campaign.

“This National Safe Boating Week, be a responsible boater by preparing for the unexpected. Set a positive boating example for all to see by inspecting your safety gear, using an engine cut-off switch, filing a float plan, and always wearing a life jacket,” Phillips continued.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in three out of every four recreational boating fatalities, and that 85 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

There are many options for boaters when it comes to choosing a life jacket. When selecting a life jacket, a boater should check that it is U.S. Coast Guard approved, appropriate for the water activity, and fits properly.

“Wearing a life jacket is the simplest action a boater can take to stay safe on the water,” said Phillips. “Your life jacket is the most important boating gear required, and real boaters always wear them.”

The National Safe Boating Council recommends these tips for boaters:

A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities. Always designate a sober skipper. Keep in touch. Have more than one communication device that works when wet. VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones, and cell phones can all be important devices in an emergency.



The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The campaign offers a variety of free and paid resources to support local boating safety education efforts. Learn more at www.safeboatingcampaign.com.

About the National Safe Boating Council

Established in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council is the foremost coalition for the advancement and promotion of safer boating through education, outreach, and training. For more information about NSBC programs and professional development opportunities, visit www.safeboatingcouncil.org.

Media Contact:

Peg Phillips, National Safe Boating Council, pphillips@safeboatingcouncil.org, 703-361-4294