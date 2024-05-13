Galectin Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

NORCROSS, Ga., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, announced today the Company will be attending and presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference. Detailed information about the presentation is below.



H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date and time: May 20, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Location: Nasdaq World Headquarters, New York City

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/e36631f4-3c58-4887-8d5b-1e7f6ce3bfe8

Galectin management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their representative at H.C. Wainwright. A Link to access the webcast will be posted, when available, to the Company’s website on the Events & Presentation page of the investors section.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical needs and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

Company Contact:

Jack Callicutt, Chief Financial Officer

(678) 620-3186

ir@galectintherapeutics.com

Investors Relations Contacts:

Kevin Gardner

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Chris Calabrese

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

