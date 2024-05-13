IN8bio Demonstrates Robust and Reproducible Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy Manufacturing in Oral Presentation at ASGCT 2024

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, presented in an oral session details about its robust and reproducible proprietary clinical-scale gamma-delta T cell manufacturing platform across different donor populations, at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2024 Annual Meeting.



In an oral presentation titled: “Healthy Donor vs. Patient Manufactured Autologous DeltEx DRI Product; Immunophenotyping Gene Expression,” IN8bio provided novel characterization data demonstrating the reproducibility and robust cellular properties of its clinical-scale manufactured investigational products. These data demonstrate that the manufacturing process results in investigational products with upregulated markers of potency, effector functions and trafficking capabilities, which IN8bio believes represents a significant advancement in the characterization of gamma-delta T cell-based therapies.

“The data presented provide additional insight on the complex gene-expression changes that occur throughout the manufacturing of our gamma-delta T cell products, which demonstrate a consistent profile at the end of manufacturing,” said Dr. Kate Rochlin, Chief Operating Officer of IN8bio. “These new insights into the potency, effector functions, and trafficking changes that occur from initiation to the end of manufacturing in our gamma-delta T cells underscores the reproducibility and robustness of our manufacturing process. The data suggests that the characteristics of the final product are driven more by the manufacturing process than individual donor profiles. We seek to understand how key molecular characteristics allow the optimization of these unique therapies for potentially improved clinical outcomes.”

The study evaluated T cell receptor repertoire and gene-expression changes from apheresis starting material through to final manufactured gamma-delta T cell products, from healthy donors and glioblastoma (GBM) patients enrolled in the INB-200 Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04165941).

The gamma-delta T cell products demonstrated significant increases in markers of cellular activation and cytotoxicity, with enhanced expression of immune trafficking and stimulation markers, suggesting the potential for potent killing, tissue trafficking and immune cell recruitment in vivo.

The data also revealed highly similar gene expression profiles between gamma-delta T cell products manufactured from healthy volunteers and GBM patients, demonstrating the robustness and reproducibility of the manufacturing process across different donor populations.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program INB-400 is in a Phase 2 trial in GBM. Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding IN8bio’s ability to optimize unique therapies for potentially improved clinical outcomes as a result of its manufacturing processes; and the potential IN8bio’s gamma-delta T cell products to be utilized for tissue trafficking and immune cell recruitment in vivo. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates, including patient enrollment and follow-up and IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; uncertainties related to regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, that are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 9, 2024, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

