Syneos Health Leaders Recognized by Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that Katie Mahony, Director, Value & Access, Consulting, and Sushma Prakash, Director, Clinical Operations, FSP 360, have been recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) for advancing women’s careers, fueling innovation and having a positive impact on society.



“I am thrilled to see Katie and Sushma honored by the HBA for their purpose-driven leadership and commitment to changing patients’ lives,” said Hillary Bochniak, Chief Human Resources Officer, Syneos Health. “Strong female leaders such as Katie and Sushma serve as mentors, drive significant positive change and pave the way for future generations of women leaders.”

HBA is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations spanning the healthcare industry, committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women. Each year, the organization celebrates women leaders across the life sciences spectrum through their Corporate Partner employee recognition program.

These two Syneos Health female leaders are being recognized by the HBA in its Rising Star and Luminary Award categories. The Rising Star Award represents women in various career stages and disciplines who have demonstrated noteworthy achievements and proven attention to furthering their careers. The Luminary Award recognizes women who serve as role models in their companies, actively mentoring and advancing other women’s careers through their dedication to the healthcare industry.

Rising Star – Katie Mahony, Director, Value & Access, Consulting, has nearly two decades of industry experience and has been at Syneos Health for 18 years. She is passionate about advancing global public health and advising customers on access to medicine strategies, healthcare policy impact, launch excellence, patient education and advocacy. Katie has been instrumental in developing market access strategies and implementing stakeholder engagement programs for customers.

Luminary – Sushma Prakash, Director, Clinical Operations, FSP 360, has more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and has been at Syneos Health for over 15 years. Her experience spans project management, followed by PMO roles that focused on strategy, and enhancing process efficiencies to meet performance targets. She provides leadership, direction and operational management while supporting initiatives that foster continuous staff development across Syneos Health FSP 360 teams.



Syneos Health has been a member of the HBA for more than 20 years. This commitment is part of the organization’s ESG focus, investing in women’s leadership, innovation and creativity across the biopharmaceutical sector.

