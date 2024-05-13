Development of 911 variant with hybrid powertrain complete

Atlanta, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an extensive development and testing program, the new 911 – complete with a performance-focused hybrid system – is ready for series production.

Over 3 million miles: Extensive testing around the world on racetracks, country roads and in city traffic

Performance hybrid for a more dynamic driving experience

8.7 seconds faster than its predecessor on the Nürburgring

Extensive testing in gruelling conditions around the world

“For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a roadgoing 911. This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic,” Frank Moser, Vice President Model Line 911 and 718 said. “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world from the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai. Whether at a high drivetrain load in the demanding conditions of mountain passes or in the stop-and-go traffic of an urban environment, the new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb. All in all, our engineers and test drivers clocked up more than 3.1 million miles of development driving."

Faster than its predecessor on the Nürburgring by 8.7 seconds

The Nürburgring Nordschleife is an especially important tool for continued development of the 911. Over the course of performance testing, Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister completed a lap of the circuit in 7:16.934 minutes; 8.7 seconds faster than the corresponding version of the predecessor model. The test car was equipped with standard road tires, plus the aero kit with a fixed rear wing that has been available as an option previously, providing increased downforce at high speeds.

“We have more grip, significantly more power, and the spontaneous response of the performance hybrid is a great advantage,” Bergmeister said.

Broadcast in the Porsche Newsroom

The world premiere of the new Porsche 911 will be broadcast on May 28 at 9:00 a.m. EST in the Porsche Newsroom at newsroom.porsche.com, and on the Porsche channels on YouTube and LinkedIn. It will also subsequently be available to watch on demand.

