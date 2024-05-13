Abliva to Host Virtual KOL Event on KL1333 in Primary Mitochondrial Disease on May 21, 2024

LUND, Sweden, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abliva AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ABLI), a clinical-stage company developing drugs for the treatment of rare and severe primary mitochondrial disease, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL event on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM CET, featuring Amel Karaa, MD (Massachusetts General Hospital), who will discuss the unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients with primary mitochondrial disease. There are currently no approved medicines for the systemic disease. To register, click here .



The event will focus on Abliva's lead program, KL1333, which has shown clinically meaningful, early signals of efficacy in mitochondrial disease patients. This novel therapeutic approach modulates the underlying pathophysiology in mitochondrial disease. KL1333 is currently being evaluated in the potentially registrational Phase 2 FALCON trial, with interim analysis expected mid-year 2024. KL1333 has Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in both Europe and the U.S. and Fast Track designation in the U.S.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

About Amel Karaa, MD

Amel Karaa, MD, is an internist and clinical geneticist by training and specializes in treating patients with complex medical conditions including primary mitochondrial diseases at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Dr. Karaa is a clinical researcher and a clinical trialist who has led and been involved in several national and international mitochondrial disease clinical trials at different stages of drug development.

Dr. Karaa is the 2013 United mitochondrial disease foundation (UMDF) fellow, a site investigator for the NIH North American Mitochondrial Disease Consortium (NAMDC), one of the Founders and Director of the Mitochondrial Care Network (MCN) overseeing mitochondrial disease expert centers in the US, Chair of the scientific/medical board of the UMDF, immediate past-president of the Mitochondrial Medicine society (MMS) and has more recently focused on developing a US wide clinical trial consortium for primary mitochondrial disorders; The Translational Research Advancing Therapy in Mitochondrial Diseases Consortium (TREAT MITO).

Abliva – Delivering mitochondrial health

Abliva discovers and develops medicines for the treatment of mitochondrial disease. This rare and often very severe disease occurs when the cell’s energy provider, the mitochondria, do not function properly. The company has prioritized two projects. KL1333, a powerful regulator of the essential co-enzymes NAD⁺ and NADH, has entered late-stage development. NV354, an energy replacement therapy, has completed preclinical development. Abliva, based in Lund, Sweden, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: ABLI). For more information, please visit www.abliva.com. Subscribe to our news and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

