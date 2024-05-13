SHEIN Unveils Move & Groove Pop-Up at Ottawa's ByWard Market

Ottawa, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the leading global fashion e-retailer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its limited-time pop-up in the heart of Ottawa's bustling ByWard Market. This is a unique opportunity for valued customers to experience SHEIN in a whole new way as the brand launches their first mini pop-up in Canada focusing solely on sportswear.

Prepare for an extraordinary two-day event as SHEIN's Move & Groove pop-up takes centre stage. The brand's beloved sportswear collections, popular GLOWMODE pieces and exciting promotions will be available while supplies last at this unique mini pop-up. From May 18 to May 19, fashion enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a world of buttery-soft athletic fashion and refresh their workout wardrobe for the new spring season.

Drawing inspiration from the enchanting beauty of tulips and the freshness of a light yellow colour palette, the pop-up will transport visitors into a vibrant spring atmosphere. Adorned with captivating displays, the experience promises to create an ambiance that captures the season's essence.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 18, 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday, May 19, 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

WHERE:

ByWard Market

55 ByWard Market Square, Ottawa, ON K1N 9C3

At the mini pop-up, shoppers who spend $49 CAD or more can enjoy an exclusive 15% discount on all GLOWMODE products and a selection of men's sportswear. Those unable to attend the event in person can still enjoy the same exclusive offer online when purchasing SHEIN sportswear using the code 'sports24' from May 15 to May 31. This is a fantastic opportunity to embark on a fashionable journey with SHEIN and unlock endless style possibilities.

Furthermore, SHEIN customers will receive a complimentary spring-themed gift with purchase, adding a charming and stylish touch to their shopping experience. Guests can also test their skills and participate in mini-putt games, combining fashion and fun in one unforgettable weekend experience. For those seeking an extra surprise, guests who follow @shein_ca and share their experience using the hashtag #SHEINca24 can also receive a free gift.

In addition to providing a unique shopping experience, SHEIN is dedicated to giving back to the community. The pop-up will host a clothing donation drive, encouraging guests to bring their gently used clothing to the designated area on-site. As a token of appreciation, participants will receive a special coupon that can be used for purchases at the pop-up. All donated clothing will be provided to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa, a local non-profit organization, which will repurpose them to support local communities.

SHEIN's Move & Groove pop-up promises an unforgettable experience amidst the vibrant blooms of the city. Discover accessible sportswear finds, embrace community spirit, and indulge in the joy of shopping this season in Downtown Ottawa!

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

About the ByWard Market

The ByWard Market District in Ottawa boasts over 350 permanent businesses and over 300 seasonal outdoor vendors. It is managed and operated through the ByWard Market District Authority (BMDA), a Municipal Services Corporation (MSC). The BMDA also oversees the public markets program at both the ByWard and Parkdale Markets. BMDA Website.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa

Since 1970, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa has been creating strong relationships between Mentors & Mentees. By changing the course of young lives, we know that we can change the course of a community’s future. Mentors in our programs are role models that teach by example. The importance of giving and giving back, education, respect for family, peers, and the community are all taught through these life-changing friendships.

Our social enterprise, Thrive Select Thrift, provides BBBSO with a new way to fund our programming and a place where youth can gain employment skills. Youth can join one of our Big Possibility classes at the store or volunteer in store and learn about social media, sales, customer service, merchandising, and managing a business.

