Husky Technologies™ Leverages ARHT Hologram Technology to Showcase Sustainable Solutions at the Premier Plastics Tradeshow in Orlando

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is excited to announce that Husky TechnologiesTM ("Husky"), a renowned industry leader in sustainable packaging solutions and services, showcased their innovative “We Call You” capability as part of its proactive, predictive, and transparent monitoring solution, using ARHT CAPSULE at NPE 2024: The Plastics Show in Orlando from May 6-10.



At the show, Husky's Proactive Monitoring Specialist was represented by a lifelike AI Avatar developed by HOLOMEDIA AI, a global leader in quality content creation. This AI Avatar engaged attendees in an immersive and interactive experience, showcasing Husky's renowned “We Call You” service. Attendees had the opportunity to explore a sampling of Husky’s solution offerings guided by the AI Avatar.

Husky's initiative underscores their dedication to sustainability by beaming-in a monitoring specialist live from Husky Headquarters in Bolton, Ontario, Canada, directly to the NPE 2024 Show in Orlando daily. The two-way communication capabilities of the ARHT CAPSULE enable Husky to provide responsive service to their customers anywhere in the world without the need for travel.

“Husky was proud to showcase a variety of interactive content on our booth at NPE 2024. The ARHT CAPSULE enabled us to showcase our industry-leading remote monitoring solution Advantage+EliteTM by beaming our monitoring specialist live to the show floor simulating a service intervention. Our proactive, predictive, and transparent monitoring tracks hundreds of variables and we were able to alert our customers proactively when one goes out of spec before it becomes a problem that could impact their production,” said Henry Zhang, Director of Global Marketing and ESG at Husky.

Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT, commented, "We're thrilled to see Husky using their CAPSULE at NPE 2024. This collaboration marks Husky’s first high-profile application of the holographic display beyond internal use, highlighting their strategic leverage of ARHT’s technology and our shared commitment to delivering impactful and sustainable solutions."

About ARHT

ARHT the global leader and inventor of leading-edge live and pre-recorded hologram experiences that are designed to enhance engagement for sales & marketing as well as learning and development. The Company empowers brands, retailers, marketers, executives, educators, medical practitioners and speakers to be present as ahigh-quality life like hologram anywhere on the planet. ARHT creates an interactive and immersive experience that makes the audience feel as though the speaker or product is in the room enabling brands and retailers to connect with their audiences in a much more engaging way than 2D displays.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in 21 locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

Connect with ARHT:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-tech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arht.tech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arht.tech

X: https://twitter.com/arht_tech

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@arht-tech

For more information, please visit www.arht.tech/about/investors or www.arht.tech .

Alternatively, email us directly at info@arht.tech .

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Spence

kspence@arht.tech

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.