Bitdeer Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024 and Operational Update

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$119.5 million, compared to US$72.6 million in Q1 2023.

was US$26.0 million, compared to US$18.5 million in Q1 2023. Cash and cash equivalents were US$118.5 million as of March 31, 2024.



Linghui Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer, commented, “We sustained our growth momentum in the first quarter of 2024, as we increased our total revenue by 64.6% on an annual basis and generated a net income of US$0.6 million, despite incurring a US$14.1 million one-off incremental development expense related to our SEAL01 chip. During the first quarter we mined 911 Bitcoins, representing an increase of 65.0% from a year ago. Our strategic plan to expand our hash rate by approximately 3.4EH/s by the end of this year remains on course, and we are making steady progress with the manufacturing of our SEALMINER A1 rigs. We expect that trial production will start in May 2024. By deploying the mining machines produced during trial production to our own datacenters for self-mining, we can field test them to ensure their stability and optimal product quality for our customers. At the same time, our teams have continued development of our next generation of mining rigs. Designs for the second-generation machines are advancing, with tape out potentially commencing in the second quarter of this year and wafer ordering for mass production potentially beginning in the third quarter of this year. We anticipate that these next generation miners will deliver even greater efficiency than their predecessors.”

“In the meantime, we continue to develop our AI cloud service. The significant interest we are observing in the space reaffirms our confidence in its potential for growth. In terms of our infrastructure, construction of our Jigmeling datacenter in Bhutan started during the first quarter of 2024. Notably, we remain on track to complete expansion of our mining facilities in Norway, the United States, and Bhutan in 2025. In addition, we are actively working to further reduce our energy costs. We have already secured an electricity price of approximately $0.0425 per kWh for the remainder of the year from April in Bhutan, and we are collaborating with energy experts and strategists to lower costs in our Norway, Texas, and Ohio datacenters. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute on our strategy to deliver diversified, long-term business growth.”

The majority of the Company’s revenue is derived from its three distinct business lines:

Self-mining refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency.

refers to cryptocurrency mining for the Company’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency. Hash Rate Sharing currently primarily includes Cloud Hash Rate, in which the Company offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements.

currently primarily includes Cloud Hash Rate, in which the Company offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. Hosting encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining.



Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$119.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to US$72.6 million in the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to the increase in revenue generated from the Company’s self-mining business as a result of the increased self-mining hash rate and increased Bitcoin production, coupled with a higher average Bitcoin price during the period. The Company’s increased hosting capacity also led to an increase in revenue generated from hosting services.

Operational Highlights

Metrics Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Total hash rate under management (EH/s) 22.5 18.3 - Proprietary hash rate 8.4 5.7 • Self-mining 6.7 3.9 • Cloud Hash Rate 1.7 1.8 - Hosting 14.1 12.6 Mining machines under management 226,000 196,000 - Self-owned 86,000 67,000 - Hosted 140,000 129,000 Aggregate electrical capacity (MW) 895 795 Bitcoin mined (self-mining only) 911 552





Total hash rate under management , which consists of proprietary hash rate and hosting hash rate, was 22.5 EH/s as of March 31, 2024.

Proprietary hash rate was 8.4 EH/s as of March 31, 2024, with 6.7 EH/s allocated to the Company’s self-mining business and 1.7 EH/s to its Cloud Hash Rate business. Hosting hash rate was 14.1 EH/s as of March 31, 2024.

was approximately 1,361,000 MWH across the Company’s six mining datacenters in the first quarter of 2024. Average cost of electricity was approximately US$43/MWH in the first quarter of 2024.

was approximately US$43/MWH in the first quarter of 2024. Average miner efficiency was 31.7 J/TH as of March 31, 2024.

Financial Results

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 (US$’000) Business lines Self-

mining Cloud Hash

Rate General

Hosting Membership

Hosting Revenue 48,448 18,130 28,969 19,486 Cost of revenue Including: - Electricity cost in operating mining machines (26,244 ) (5,340 ) (14,001 ) (13,078 ) - Depreciation and share-based payment expenses (8,666 ) (3,237 ) (3,013 ) (2,027 ) - Other cash costs (2,715 ) (1,016 ) (1,623 ) (1,135 ) Total cost of revenue (37,625 ) (9,593 ) (18,637 ) (16,240 ) Gross profit 10,823 8,537 10,332 3,246





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 (US$’000) Business lines Self-

mining Cloud Hash

Rate General

Hosting Membership

Hosting Revenue 13,150 18,016 22,144 16,487 Cost of revenue Including: - Electricity cost in operating mining machines (7,266 ) (5,085 ) (10,239 ) (11,963 ) - Depreciation and share-based payment expenses (4,285 ) (6,003 ) (3,846 ) (2,863 ) - Other cash costs (1,111 ) (1,437 ) (1,779 ) (1,407 ) Total cost of revenue (12,662 ) (12,525 ) (15,864 ) (16,233 ) Gross profit 488 5,491 6,280 254



Revenue

Total revenue was US$119.5 million, compared to US$72.6 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Self-mining revenue was US$48.4 million, compared to US$13.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in self-mining hash rate from the Company’s 100MW Gedu mining datacenter in Bhutan that entered into operations in the second half of 2023 and the higher average Bitcoin price in the period compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Cloud Hash Rate revenue was US$18.1 million, which remained steady compared to US$18.0 million in the first quarter of 2023.

General Hosting revenue was US$29.0 million, compared to US$22.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a slight increase in the capacity of general hosting from new hosting customers and increased variable consideration in Bitcoin based on our customer’s mining rewards, with a higher average price compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Membership Hosting revenue was US$19.5 million, compared to US$16.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a slight increase in the capacity of membership hosting.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was US$85.4 million, compared to US$59.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in electricity costs that were mainly attributable to the increase of mining datacenter capacity through the delivery of the Gedu datacenter in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was US$34.1 million, representing a 28.6% gross margin, compared to US$13.5 million, or a 18.6% gross margin, in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses

The sum of below operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 was US$37.8 million, as compared to US$24.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Selling expenses were US$1.7 million, compared to US$2.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to decreases in staff costs and share-based compensation to sales personnel.

General and administrative expenses were US$15.0 million, compared to US$16.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to decreases in share-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in staff costs to general and administrative personnel.

Research and development expenses were US$21.2 million, compared to US$6.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to a US$14.1 million one-off incremental development expense related to the SEAL01 chip.



Net Income

Net income was US$0.6 million, compared to a net loss of US$9.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Profit (Non-IFRS)

Adjusted profit was US$8.4 million, compared to US$2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)

Adjusted EBITDA was US$26.0 million, compared to US$18.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in revenue, gain on disposal of cryptocurrencies, and increase in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, partially offset by increases in electricity costs and the US$14.1 million one-off incremental development expenses related to the ‘SEAL01 chip.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company held US$118.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to US$144.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The cash inflows are mainly generated from the Company’s operation and proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, and used for active construction of mining datacenters in Norway and Bhutan and prepayment to purchase wafers for the upcoming production of our SEALMINER A1 rigs in the first quarter of 2024.

Recent Developments

The laboratory testing and preparations for batch production of SEALMINER have been completed. The Company will conduct small batch trial production in May and June 2024.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, please visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ BitdeerOfficial, Facebook @Bitdeer and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company’s business, the Company considers and uses non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit/(loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude the listing fee and share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, and defines adjusted profit/(loss) as profit/(loss) adjusted to exclude the listing fee and share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2. The Company presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by its management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitate investors’ assessment of its operating performance. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, investors should not consider these measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, the Company’s loss for the periods, as determined in accordance with IFRS.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-IFRS financial measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The following table presents a reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the relevant period to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 US$ US$ (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDA Profit/(loss) for the periods 606 (9,467 ) Add： Depreciation and amortization 18,187 17,289 Income tax (benefit) / expenses 46 (972 ) Interest income, net (608 ) (644 ) Share-based payment expenses 7,803 12,293 Total of Adjusted EBITDA 26,034 18,499 Adjusted Profit Profit/(loss) for the periods 606 (9,467 ) Add： Share-based payment expenses 7,803 12,293 Total of Adjusted Profit 8,409 2,826

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of March 31, As of December 31, 2024 2023 US$ US$ (in thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 118,461 144,729 Cryptocurrencies 26,071 15,371 Trade receivables 23,710 17,277 Amounts due from a related party 4,968 187 Prepayments and other assets 136,916 97,433 Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss 41,115 37,775 Restricted cash 9,538 9,538 Mining machines 58,527 63,477 Right-of-use assets 63,978 58,626 Property, plant and equipment 169,227 154,860 Investment properties 32,694 34,346 Intangible assets 4,736 4,777 Deferred tax assets 1,029 991 TOTAL ASSETS 690,970 639,387 LIABILITIES Trade payables 25,277 32,484 Other payables and accruals 40,719 32,151 Amounts due to a related party 30 33 Income tax payables 4,506 3,367 Deferred revenue 130,756 144,337 Borrowings 22,676 22,618 Lease liabilities 75,112 70,211 Deferred tax liabilities 541 1,620 TOTAL LIABILITIES 299,617 306,821 NET ASSETS 391,353 332,566 EQUITY Share capital * * Treasury shares - (2,604 ) Accumulated deficit (49,247 ) (49,853 ) Reserves 440,600 385,023 TOTAL EQUITY 391,353 332,566

_________________

* Amount less than US$1,000.





Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 US$ US$ (in thousands) Revenue [1] 119,506 72,587 Cost of revenue (85,375 ) (59,095 ) Gross profit 34,131 13,492 Selling expenses (1,690 ) (2,436 ) General and administrative expenses (14,969 ) (16,004 ) Research and development expenses (21,164 ) (6,294 ) Other operating income 1,746 895 Other net gain 2,447 140 Profit/(loss) from operations 501 (10,207 ) Finance income / (expenses) 151 (232 ) Profit/(loss) before taxation 652 (10,439 ) Income tax benefit / (expenses) (46 ) 972 Profit/(loss) for the period 606 (9,467 ) Other comprehensive Income/(loss) Income/(loss) for the period 606 (9,467 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss - Exchange differences on translation of financial statements 32 (12 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax 32 (12 ) Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 638 (9,479 ) Earnings/(loss) per share [2] Basic 0.01 (0.09 ) Diluted 0.01 (0.09 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousand shares) [2] Basic 114,843 108,681 Diluted 117,041 108,681

_____________________



[1] Included approximately US$4.8 million generated from hosting service provided to a related party.

[2] After giving the effects of the reverse recapitalization completed in April 2023.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: Bitdeer.ir@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-5825

Public Relations

Brad Burgess, SVP

ICR, LLC

Email: Bitdeer.pr@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (212) 537-4056