Backblaze to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, today announced participation in the following investor conference:



Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference, New York, NY. Gleb Budman, founder and CEO at Backblaze, is presenting on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10:15 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast. Link to the live and archive webcast will be available on Backblaze’s investor relations website at https://ir.backblaze.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

