Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with BlackLake Security

Jacksonville, Fla., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage, and protect data, has partnered with BlackLake Security to resell EBI solutions. BlackLake Security, a well-established cybersecurity consulting firm and reseller now offers BuildDB and EB Control to their customer base, further expanding EBI’s presence in the North American market.



BlackLake Security actively seeks partnerships with vendors that are championing advancements in data security. EBI’s innovative data protection solutions will enable BlackLake Security customers to maintain visibility and control of their data throughout its lifecycle, creating a fortified defense against unauthorized access and data breaches. Through this partnership, EBI will gain access to BlackLake Security’s established customer relationships across various sectors, including energy, education, retail, finance, and healthcare.

“Formalizing this partnership with BlackLake Security is a natural step forward for both of us as we seek to provide our customers with the most innovative data management and security solutions available on the market,” said Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. “As we continue to expand our presence within the North American market, EB Control and BuildDB represent EBI’s commitment to revolutionizing data management, and we look forward to a productive partnership.”

EBI’s blockchain-enabled multi-type database, BuildDB, is a true next-generation data management solution that provides an immutable and secure data store that enables sub-millisecond query speeds at large scale. BuildDB utilizes an innovative and highly scalable “event-actor” architecture that eliminates indexing and allows for large quantities of virtual units of compute on standard hardware. This means blazing fast performance and security for medium to large organizations using less infrastructure than competing legacy solutions.

“BlackLake Security is excited about our new partnership with EBI,” said Mark Jones, CEO of BlackLake Security. “Their solutions represent an evolution in cybersecurity that will empower our customers with true data sovereignty and optimized data management as they grow and maintain their digital footprints. By incorporating blockchain technology into our cybersecurity offerings, we are reinforcing our commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats and providing our clients with the most robust security solutions available.”

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT). Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise and is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://everythingblockchain.io/

About BlackLake Security

Based out of Austin Texas, BlackLake Security is a full-range cybersecurity services company with a stable of engineers, architects, integrators, troubleshooters, project managers, and trainers that can tackle whatever seems to be ailing you. BlackLake brings the industry’s first Clarity Added Partner approach. Our goal is to clear away the confusion surrounding cybersecurity.

