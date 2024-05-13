Loyal Source Government Services Bolsters Leadership Team with Seasoned Industry Experts

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Government Services , one of the nation’s leading healthcare solutions providers, today announces the hiring and appointment of two esteemed executives to key leadership positions. Both executives bring an array of expertise to their new roles and will help drive growth within Loyal Source’s Custom and Border Protection (CBP) and Medical Disability Examination (MDE) programs.

Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the team, Chris Sloan assumes the role of Executive Vice President of Medical Operations, with a primary focus on Loyal Source's CBP program. Hailing from San Antonio, Texas, Sloan most recently served as the COO of Texas Vista Medical Center, a prominent 327-bed acute care, academic medical center. With over 23 years of distinguished service in the Army, including leadership roles in medical logistics support and as COO of Madigan Army Medical Center, Sloan's strategic vision and expertise are poised to significantly advance Loyal Source's CBP program.

Sloan's academic achievements include a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Tulsa and dual master's degrees in business administration and health administration from Baylor University. His accolades include the prestigious Army Soldiers Medal, multiple Bronze Stars and the ACHE’s Excellence in Healthcare Management Award. In his new role, Sloan will work to elevate program performance and create solutions to drive impactful results over the next 12-18 months.

After a decade of dedication and outstanding contributions to the Loyal Source team, Jerry MacLellan has been promoted to Chief Business Officer, leading the MDE program. In his new role, MacLellan will leverage his expertise to fuel sustainable growth and expansion while continuing to prioritize client satisfaction and organizational excellence.

Throughout his tenure with Loyal Source, MacLellan has demonstrated exemplary leadership, strategic acumen and an unwavering commitment to the company's mission. Having spearheaded numerous initiatives and programs, including partnerships with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Heath Agency, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MacLellan has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's growth trajectory and industry influence. Most recently, his leadership within the MDE program has showcased his ability to drive innovation and deliver tangible results.



“Both Chris and Jerry are exemplary professionals in their specific fields, and we are eager to see them excel in their new roles," said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “With their extensive industry knowledge and expertise, we are confident they will continue to drive impactful results and help us continue to deliver customized support and technical solutions."

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com .

