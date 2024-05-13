Bloomage Releases New 2023 Sustainability Report, CEO Zhao Yan: ‘All Corporate Developments Must Follow Sustainable Development Requirements’

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomage has recently released its 2023 Sustainability Report, reaffirming its commitment to ESG principles. This latest report follows international environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) disclosure guidelines and builds upon Bloomage’s annual social responsibility reports published in the previous four years, summarizing the results of Bloomage's sustainable development efforts over the years from a scientific and systematic perspective.

In the report, Zhao Yan, CEO and President of Bloomage, stated that she hopes this new report will better inform people on the sustainable and social development concepts, practices, ideas, and strategies that drive Bloomage’s business.

Sustainability has become a global consensus and is now a requirement for the long-term success of society and businesses. Echoing this, Zhao Yan stated that all corporate development must prioritize the requirements of sustainable development. To become a global enterprise, it is necessary to establish the company's ESG management system according to international standards.

Being a global enterprise for multiple years, Bloomage has consistently integrated ESG principles into its long-term development strategy. The company established a comprehensive ESG management system to further integrate sustainable development concepts across its business functions.

Zhao Yan stated that as a global company, Bloomage focuses on corporate ESG in three aspects. First, the principles are instilled in the entire internal team from R&D, to production, to marketing. The second is turning aspirations into actions. Third, Bloomage has standardized corporate governance to be responsible to shareholders and society.

The Report adheres to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines and other international standards. It details Bloomage's sustainable development through eight chapters: "Sustainable Development Management," "Compliance Governance: Enhancing Development Capacity," "Technological Innovation to Enhance Product Efficacy," "Building Competitiveness Based on People-Oriented Principle," "Green and Low Carbon to Protect Ecological Force," "Reciprocal Cooperation and Cohesive Development," and "Care for Society Inspires Vitality." This is the first time Bloomage has detailed its ESG management structure and strategic planning, marking the company’s entry into a new era of ESG responsibility.

In the future, Zhao Yan stated that Bloomage will continue to enhance and promote its sustainable development and ESG management strategy to realize greater value and long-term prosperity for society.

"Social responsibility is not just about slogans, but about taking real actions," concluded Zhao Yan.

About Bloomage

In 2000, Bloomage took its first steps as a producer of hyaluronic acid using microbial fermentation. After more than 20 years, Bloomage has emerged as a leading global biotechnology company specializing in hyaluronic acid industrialization. Bloomage is dedicated to improving people’s quality of life by creating healthier experiences.

