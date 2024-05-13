6G Market Projected to Hit USD 50.76 Billion At a 27.76% CAGR From 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Explanation:

The 6G Market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 50.76 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 27.76% from 2024 to 2032.

6G technology is the sixth generation of cellular technology, which assures the delivery of various connectivity at microsecond speeds. In comparison to 5G networks, 6G networks will be able to use higher frequencies while offering significantly more capacity and significantly lower latency. Supporting communications with a latency of one microsecond is one of the objectives of the 6G internet, expanding the 6G market demand.

Moreover, the advantages go much beyond quickness. With 6G, machines, clients, and the environment can all transmit instantly due to an entirely integrated system. Enterprise technology with 6G support will change how businesses interact, analyze information, make decisions, and train staff.

Key Findings from the Report

The adoption of advanced technology and the rising need for dependable, fast connectivity are the main factors propelling the market's expansion.

The 6G market analysis is primarily based on infrastructure, components, end-users, applications, and regions.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the largest market share.

Market Key Players

AT&T Inc.

Apple Inc.

China Mobile

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Jio Infocomm Ltd

MediaTek

NTT Docomo Inc.

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

Verizon Communication Inc.

T-Mobile Inc.

6G Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 7.19 billion Market value in 2032 USD 50.76 billion CAGR 27.76% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Important Market Developments:

Growth Drivers:

The increasing majority of data-intensive applications is driving up the demand for ever-faster and more reliable wireless access. 6G, which can deliver rates of terabits per second, will satisfy this need. Also, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated materials are anticipated to be key elements of 6G. The advancement and incorporation of these will propel the expansion of the 6G market size.

Trends:

The increasing number of IoT devices across multiple sectors, such as healthcare and smart cities, will need a more resilient and adaptable network. 6G is ideally suited to handle large-scale IoT deployments because of its incredibly low latency and hyperconnectivity.

Challenges:

One of the things preventing the 6G market growth from expanding is the high cost of infrastructure. To implement 6G, the current telecommunications infrastructure must be significantly revamped. This entails spending a lot of money on installing new base stations, updating hardware, and guaranteeing backward compatibility with earlier generations.





Regional Insights:

North America: With the biggest 6G market share in 2022, the North American region led the global market and is foreseen to continue leading it for the anticipated duration. The government's backing, the advanced R&D environment, and technological leadership are primarily responsible for the segment market's growth.

Asia Pacific: Throughout the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate. This collaborative endeavor will require coordinating research and development priorities to build strong supply chains, safe and dependable telecommunications networks, and a common 6G vision. Furthermore, nations like Japan, China, India, and South Korea are essential to the creation and progress of 6G technology.

Segmentation Overview:

By Component Outlook:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Infrastructure Outlook:

Fixed

Wireless

By Application Outlook:

Digital Twins

Blockchain

Smart Cities

Others

By End-User Outlook:

Healthcare

Automotive

Agriculture

Government

Others

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

