Global Human Vaccines Business Report 2024-2030 - Combination Vaccines Market Driven by Fast Expanding Pediatric Population

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Human Vaccines Market to Reach $71.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Human Vaccines estimated at US$43.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The overview of Human Vaccines begins with a prelude, leading into an analysis of recent market activity and the competitive scenario, including a review of vaccine pricing strategies. Market share data for key competitors in 2023 is provided, along with an assessment of their competitive presence worldwide. The report also includes a global economic update.

Intramuscular & Subcutaneous Administration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$58.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Oral Administration segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

Noteworthy trends are highlighted, such as the combination vaccines market being propelled by a rapidly expanding pediatric population, evidenced by a list of combination vaccines available in the US. Moreover, there's an increasing demand for recombinant vaccines, reflecting evolving preferences in vaccine technology.



The Human Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4%



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Human Vaccines: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Scenario

Vaccine Pricing: A Review

Human Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Combination Vaccines Market Driven by Fast Expanding Pediatric Population

List of Combination Vaccines in the US: 2018

Gardasil 9 Offers Protection against HPV for Expanded Age Group

Increasing Demand for Recombinant Vaccines

Global Cholera Vaccines Market

Further Clinical Trials Needed for an Effective Zika Vaccine

Merck's rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola Vaccine used for Ring Vaccination in Congo

Rising Dengue Cases Drive Vaccines Demand

Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine First-to-Market

EMA Recommends Approval of Dengue Vaccine

Vaccine for AIDS

Staggering Global Statistics of AIDS - Opportunity Indicator

Toxoid Vaccines Market

H1N1 Vaccines Market

HSV Vaccine on the Horizon

Rising Disease Incidence and Increasing Awareness Drive the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market

BCG Vaccines

Key TB Vaccine Candidates in the Pipeline: 2018

New Vaccine for Herpes Zoster or Shingles

Two-dose Hepatitis B Vaccine for Adults

Global Rotavirus Vaccines Market

Typhoid Vaccines Market

Measles Vaccines Market

DNA Vaccines: Engineering Growth

Mobile Money Encourages Parents for Vaccinating Children

NoninjecTable Vaccines: Gain without Pain

Application of Botulinum Toxin as Delivery Mechanism for Oral Vaccines

Novel Technologies Ensure Timely Vaccine Delivery for Patients in Remote Locations

Smart mRNA Vaccines

Growing Pricing Pressure - A Major Market Deterrent

Safety Issues Come to the Fore

Novel Vaccination Guidelines Mitigate Risks Associated with Developing Shoulder Injuries

BioWarfare: Threat Perception and Preparedness

Overview of Potential Bio-Terrorist Agents

Smallpox (Variola Major)

Anthrax (Bacillus Anthracis)

Plague (Yersinia Pestis)

Botulism (Clostridium Botulinum)

Tularemia (Francisella Tularensis)

Tackling Cold Chain Issues

Trade Statistics

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives the Global Human Vaccines Market

Total Number of Infectious Disease Covered under Vaccination

Conjugate Vaccines Rule in Human Vaccines Market

Pneumococcal Vaccines - A Major Segment

Vaccine Pipeline by Major Companies

GSK Vaccine Pipeline

Merck Vaccines Pipeline

Pfizer Vaccines Pipeline

Sanofi Vaccines Portfolio

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Vaccine Pipeline

Astellas Pharma - Vaccines

Pediatric Vaccines Dominate the Human Vaccines Market

Select Pediatric Vaccines

Adults Vaccine Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Driven by Government Initiatives

Select Adult Vaccines

Developed Markets Dominate, Emerging Regions to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Influenza Vaccines Market: A High Growth Segment

Cancer Vaccines Market Offers Potential Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ALK - Abello A/S (Denmark)

Altimmune, Inc. (USA)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo)

Bavarian Nordic (Denmark)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel)

Bharat Biotech (India)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

MedImmune (USA)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., (USA)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporate (Japan)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Sanofi Pasteur SA (France)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Seqirus (UK)

SK BioScience (Korea)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Zydus Cadila (India)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brh7n3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment