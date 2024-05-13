Global Human Vaccines Business Report 2024-2030 - Combination Vaccines Market Driven by Fast Expanding Pediatric Population

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Human Vaccines Market to Reach $71.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Human Vaccines estimated at US$43.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The overview of Human Vaccines begins with a prelude, leading into an analysis of recent market activity and the competitive scenario, including a review of vaccine pricing strategies. Market share data for key competitors in 2023 is provided, along with an assessment of their competitive presence worldwide. The report also includes a global economic update.
Intramuscular & Subcutaneous Administration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$58.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Oral Administration segment is estimated at 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
Noteworthy trends are highlighted, such as the combination vaccines market being propelled by a rapidly expanding pediatric population, evidenced by a list of combination vaccines available in the US. Moreover, there's an increasing demand for recombinant vaccines, reflecting evolving preferences in vaccine technology.
The Human Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|262
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$43.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$71.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Human Vaccines: A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Scenario
- Vaccine Pricing: A Review
- Human Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Combination Vaccines Market Driven by Fast Expanding Pediatric Population
- List of Combination Vaccines in the US: 2018
- Gardasil 9 Offers Protection against HPV for Expanded Age Group
- Increasing Demand for Recombinant Vaccines
- Global Cholera Vaccines Market
- Further Clinical Trials Needed for an Effective Zika Vaccine
- Merck's rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola Vaccine used for Ring Vaccination in Congo
- Rising Dengue Cases Drive Vaccines Demand
- Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine First-to-Market
- EMA Recommends Approval of Dengue Vaccine
- Vaccine for AIDS
- Staggering Global Statistics of AIDS - Opportunity Indicator
- Toxoid Vaccines Market
- H1N1 Vaccines Market
- HSV Vaccine on the Horizon
- Rising Disease Incidence and Increasing Awareness Drive the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market
- BCG Vaccines
- Key TB Vaccine Candidates in the Pipeline: 2018
- New Vaccine for Herpes Zoster or Shingles
- Two-dose Hepatitis B Vaccine for Adults
- Global Rotavirus Vaccines Market
- Typhoid Vaccines Market
- Measles Vaccines Market
- DNA Vaccines: Engineering Growth
- Mobile Money Encourages Parents for Vaccinating Children
- NoninjecTable Vaccines: Gain without Pain
- Application of Botulinum Toxin as Delivery Mechanism for Oral Vaccines
- Novel Technologies Ensure Timely Vaccine Delivery for Patients in Remote Locations
- Smart mRNA Vaccines
- Growing Pricing Pressure - A Major Market Deterrent
- Safety Issues Come to the Fore
- Novel Vaccination Guidelines Mitigate Risks Associated with Developing Shoulder Injuries
- BioWarfare: Threat Perception and Preparedness
- Overview of Potential Bio-Terrorist Agents
- Smallpox (Variola Major)
- Anthrax (Bacillus Anthracis)
- Plague (Yersinia Pestis)
- Botulism (Clostridium Botulinum)
- Tularemia (Francisella Tularensis)
- Tackling Cold Chain Issues
- Trade Statistics
- Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives the Global Human Vaccines Market
- Total Number of Infectious Disease Covered under Vaccination
- Conjugate Vaccines Rule in Human Vaccines Market
- Pneumococcal Vaccines - A Major Segment
- Vaccine Pipeline by Major Companies
- GSK Vaccine Pipeline
- Merck Vaccines Pipeline
- Pfizer Vaccines Pipeline
- Sanofi Vaccines Portfolio
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Vaccine Pipeline
- Astellas Pharma - Vaccines
- Pediatric Vaccines Dominate the Human Vaccines Market
- Select Pediatric Vaccines
- Adults Vaccine Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Driven by Government Initiatives
- Select Adult Vaccines
- Developed Markets Dominate, Emerging Regions to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
- Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- Influenza Vaccines Market: A High Growth Segment
- Cancer Vaccines Market Offers Potential Opportunities
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ALK - Abello A/S (Denmark)
- Altimmune, Inc. (USA)
- Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo)
- Bavarian Nordic (Denmark)
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel)
- Bharat Biotech (India)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)
- Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- MedImmune (USA)
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., (USA)
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporate (Japan)
- Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
- Sanofi Pasteur SA (France)
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Seqirus (UK)
- SK BioScience (Korea)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
- Zydus Cadila (India)
