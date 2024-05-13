Lifestyle Drugs Global Strategic Business Report 2024

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lifestyle Drugs - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Lifestyle Drugs Market to Reach $46 Billion by 2030



The global market for Lifestyle Drugs estimated at US$37.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Lifestyle Drugs for Obesity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lifestyle Drugs for Dermatology segment is estimated at 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR



The Lifestyle Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

