Global Medical Marijuana Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $82.5 Billion by 2030, U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR

Global Medical Marijuana Market to Reach $82.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Medical Marijuana estimated at US$32.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Extract Form Marijuana, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 14.6% CAGR and reach US$54.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Dried Flower Marijuana segment is estimated at 13.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Medical Marijuana market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 12.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $82.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

