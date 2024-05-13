AFPM hits airwaves with new ads calling for Congress to overturn Biden EPA gas car ban

Washington, D.C., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is launching a series of new ads across nine states urging key United States Senators and Congressional Representatives to vote to overturn the Biden administration’s newly finalized regulation that will ban most new gas cars by 2032.

The new ad, U-Turn, is featured below. AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement on today’s ad launch and the upcoming Congressional Review Act votes that will take place in both the House of Representatives and Senate:

“In setting tailpipe standards that no gas, diesel or traditional hybrid vehicles can meet on their own, the Biden administration knows full well that their new EPA regulation amounts to a ban on most new gas cars in less than a decade. The policy is unlawful and unamerican. It’s bad for families, the U.S. economy and our national security. Voting to overturn this regulation should be an easy decision for every member of Congress, putting them squarely on the side of their constituents.” - Chet Thompson, AFPM President and CEO

U-Turn (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uab0tY6mMPY)

State-specific versions of U-Turn are running in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, Ohio, Montana, Georgia and, now, Texas.

U-Turn is part of AFPM’s eight-figure issue campaign raising awareness about the Biden administration's whole-of-government effort to phase out gas cars and push the country to 100-percent electric vehicle sales. Americans are largely unaware of these policies and the impact they will have on consumer choice, vehicle costs and national security. AFPM is using a combination of broadcast, cable television, digital ads, text messages and phone calls to bridge the awareness gap and provide Americans with opportunities to contact elected officials about these policies.

For more information, visit DontBanOurCars.com.

Attachment