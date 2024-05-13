Kingfisher Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, Partnerships & Acquisitions Network, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kingfisher - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of Kingfisher's tech endeavors, encompassing its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It delves into various technology initiatives, including partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions, providing insights into their respective themes, objectives, and benefits.



Kingfisher sells home improvement products and offers home improvement services to consumers and trade professionals in eight European countries. It operates under the B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, Brico Depot, Koctas, and TradePoint retail banners.

In addition to retailing, Kingfisher manufactures several home improvement products such as cabinets, taps, bathroom furniture, sinks, cutting discs, drills, and modular storage among others. These products are sold under Kingfisher's own exclusive brand names, which include Cooke & Lewis, Erbauer, Evalux, GoodHome, LAP, Myko, Verve, Klikstrom, Magnusson, and Site.

Additionally, it furnishes details regarding estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, shedding light on the financial aspects of Kingfisher's technological pursuits.



Scope

Kingfisher launched an AI-powered digital assistant to offer round-the-clock support to Castorama France customers. The assistant answers questions on DIY projects and recommends products.

Kingfisher deployed TCS Omnistor, an AI-powered unified commerce platform from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to offer omnichannel experiences to B&Q and Castorama customers.

Kingfisher's people analytics team uses the Alteryx analytics platform and Power BI to consolidate the company's global employee data and allow C-suite executives with varying levels of data analytics skills extract insights from data without the help of data experts.

Kingfisher's in-house data team launched the Athena proprietary AI orchestration platform, which supports the development of AI tools. The retail company developed its recently launched AI-powered assistant on the Athena platform.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnerships & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Google Cloud

Needhelp

TCS

Screwfix

Cornerstone

Fluent commerce

Valtech

Zitec

