Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. retains Fortune CPA, Inc. a PCAOB Auditor, and Asserts Rights Regarding Previous Auditor

New York, NY, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTC) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com , announced, in an 8K https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=356590&owner=exclude filed on Friday, May 10, 2024, the appointment of a new auditor, Fortune CPA, Inc., (“Fortune”) Fortune is based in Orange, CA, and is a registered PCAOB firm. As part of its commitment to transparency and accountability, GTII has chosen an auditing team that has worked successfully with large and small companies across many different industries. This will ensure the highest standard of financial oversight and compliance.

In light of this transition, GTII wishes to affirm its rights concerning the previous auditor. This includes reserving all rights to pursue any necessary remedies, including but not limited to reclaiming fees paid to the previous auditor, as well as seeking legal fees and damages associated with any lapses or discrepancies.

GTII remains dedicated to maintaining the trust and confidence of its shareholders and it is confident that the prompt appointment of Fortune CPA, Inc. will further strengthen its commitment to integrity and financial stewardship.

Luke Rahbari, Chief Operating Officer, stated, “I am very pleased that management reacted so quickly and took on the task of finding and retaining a new auditor. The Fortune CPA team brings years of experience auditing companies like GTII, and we look forward to working with them.”

About GTII: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/ .

Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.