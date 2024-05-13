SENSE CHAIN: A New Digital Sense-To-Sense Business and Entertainment World where time is the main asset

Singapore, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arllecta group of companies presents the launch of one of its flagship products in the development of the global digital economy. Sence Chain is a global digital business and entertainment network, where every person on our planet can earn money using one of its main life resources - time.







In our network, we create and implement the principles of the economy of a highly developed smart country. Our monetary digital policy uses highly innovative digital solutions that will completely eliminate problems harmful to society such as:



Inflation, which is basically a synthetic derivative of any fiat currency, occurs when the distribution of this very currency ceases to have a true economic basis and it begins to “multiply” like a cancerous tumor. Taylor's Principle: Low inflation will be sustainable if the nominal interest rate rises by a greater amount than rising inflation, allowing the real interest rate to rise in response to rising inflation. This principle is extremely dangerous for the long-term development of society since it carries the main defect - a complete ban on the rapid and constant technological development of any country, and also artificially restrains the development of individual businesses. Central banks that “manage” inflation and maintain it at a certain artificial level. The central bank, like any bank in general, is the main brake on the economic development of any country, as well as business in general, since, firstly, it is not a business entity producing any product, the cost of which would consist of other services or products of other business entities - that is, there is no economic closed loop between economic entities. Secondly, the concept of capitalization cannot be applied to any bank since all its main assets are artificially created and do not belong to it.



The core of the network includes the implementation of the following economic modules:

Reserve fund

Investment fund

Operating fund