Halide Solid Electrolytes for Li-ion Batteries Patent Landscape Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of the IP Landscape, Noteworthy Patents, and Key Players' IP Position and IP Strategy

In this report, the analysts have selected and analyzed over 860 patents and patent applications from more than 330 patent families (inventions) filed by 110+ different entities. The report provides a detailed analysis of the IP landscape and noteworthy patents concerning halide solid electrolyte materials. This new IP report is complementary to our previous patent landscape reports and patent monitors on solid-state batteries.

Solid-state Li-ion batteries have garnered significant attention in recent decades due to their notable advantages of safety and potential for high energy density. Solid electrolytes (SE) with rapid ionic transport and excellent stability are essential for the commercialization of this promising next-generation of Lithium batteries. Hence, there has been extensive exploration of inorganic solid electrolytes, including sulfide- and oxide-based electrolytes. Unfortunately, both have been unable to strike an optimal balance between conductivity and stability.

Oxides suffer from high impedance of grain boundaries, while sulfides experience poor stability. However, halide-based solid electrolytes are increasingly being recognized as one of the most promising options for solid-state Li-ion batteries, owing to their decent room temperature ionic conductivity (>10-3 S.cm-1), good compatibility with oxide cathode materials, excellent chemical stability, and scalability.

The increasing interest in halide solid electrolytes has been observed while monitoring patents on solid-state Li-ion batteries. As of September 2023, over 330 patent families have been published on halide solid electrolyte materials for Li-ion batteries. It is now crucial for companies operating in the solid-state battery industry to closely examine these emerging materials from technological, competitive, and intellectual property (IP) perspectives.

Understanding the main trends, the key players' IP position and IP strategy

IP?competition analysis should reflect the vision of players with a strategy to enter and develop their business in the solid-state Li-ion battery market. In this report, the analysts provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive IP landscape and latest technological developments in this field. The report covers IP dynamics and key trends in terms of patents applications, patent assignees, filing countries, and patented technologies. It also identifies the IP leaders, most active patent applicants, and new entrants in the IP landscape. The report also sheds light on under-the-radar companies and new players in this field.

What are the patented technologies?

In this report, we analyze the strength of patent portfolios and the technology and application focus of key patent assignees. An overview of the current status and trends of patented technologies and their applications is also provided. Furthermore, the report examines the strategic and technological directions of both leading companies and newcomers in the field.

The patents have been manually categorized according the claimed material compositions (LiMX4, Li3MX6, halide material alone, halide material with a shell, halide material mixed with another material), the claimed manufacturing methods (mechano-chemical, co-melting, liquid-phase), as well as the challenges/solutions and the best materials/ionic conductivities at room temperature disclosed by the inventions.

A few IP leaders and numerous IP newcomers

Panasonic/Sanyo is leading the halide solid electrolytes patent landscape, challenged by Samsung, GLABAT, SVOLT, Saint-Gobain, and TDK. Additionally, the IP analysis allowed us to pinpoint over 60 IP newcomers who filed their first halide-related patents in 2022 or after: EVE Energy, Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI), Liongo New Energy, Qingtao Energy Development, Global Graphene, etc. 80% of new entrants in the patent landscape come from China. In a dedicated section, we focus on the IP portfolios held by key players (Panasonic, Samsung, Saint-Gobain, GLABAT, SVOLT, EVE Energy, University of Western Ontario, TDK, Toyota, etc.). For each, we provide an overview of their patent portfolio related to halide solid electrolytes and a description of their key patented technologies.

Useful Excel patent database

This report also includes an extensive Excel database with all patents analyzed in this study. This useful patent database allows for multi-criteria searches and includes patent publication numbers, hyperlinks to an updated online database (original documents, legal status, etc.), priority date, title, abstract, patent assignees, and segments (challenges/solutions, material composition, halide formula, synthesis methods, etc.).

KEY FEATURES

PDF >90 slides

Excel file >300 patent families

Global patenting trends, including time evolution of patent publications, countries of patent filings, etc.

Main patent assignees and IP newcomers in the different segments of the supply chain.

Key players' IP position and the relative strength of their patent portfolio.

Patents categorized by material composition and technical challenges.

IP profile of key players (patent portfolio overview, technical coverage, geographical coverage, key patents, etc.)

Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including patent segmentations and hyperlinks to an updated online database.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Context and objectives of the report

Scope of the report

Methodology for patent search, selection, and analysis

Halide Solid Electrolytes

Chemical composition

Room temperature ionic conductivity of main halide solid electrolyte materials

Main properties, advantages and drawbacks

Challenges and envisioned solutions for main halide solid electrolyte materials

Main manufacturing methods

HIGHLIGHTS

PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW

Time evolution of patent publications

Patent filings by country

Typology of patent assignees

Main IP players per country and typology

Startups and pure players

Main patent assignees

Most active IP players in 2022-2023

Timeline of IP players

IP newcomers

Current legal status of patents

IP leadership of countries

IP leadership of patent assignees

Main players' patent legal status and geographical coverage

Geographical distribution of alive patents

Key IP players and their IP position

IP blocking potential of patent assignees

IP strength of patent assignees

FOCUS ON KEY IP PLAYERS

Table showing material compositions and technical challenges mentioned in patent portfolios of patent assignees

IP profile of key players (IP portfolio overview and key patented technologies): Panasonic/Sanyo Samsung Saint-Gobain Guolian Automobile Power Battery Res. Inst. (GLABAT) University of Western Ontario SVOLT EVE Energy TDK KETI (Korea Electronics Technology Institute) Toyota USTC (University of Science and Technology of China) Liongo New Energy Technology Qingtao Energy Development University of Maryland BYD Global Graphene Baowu Steel Group Hanyang University BASF/University of Waterloo Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy/Gotion Yonsei University BattFlex Ningbo University XPeng FAW GAC Nichia Aichi Steel Fujifilm Sumitomo/Tanaka Hyundai/Kia Solvay Sidus General Motors Corning University of Dayton Volkswagen University of Liverpool



ANNEX

Basic knowledge of patents

Terminology

Key IP players: definition and examples

Essentials on Solid-state Batteries Definitions Impact of main bulk solid-state battery technical issues on its performances Challenges and improvement solutions for bulk solid-state lithium battery Overview of main technical issues for bulk solid-state lithium batteries Categories of solid electrolytes Properties of each solid electrolyte categories Overview of main inorganic solid electrolyte materials Ionic conductivities of main other inorganic solid electrolyte materials Properties of main other inorganic solid electrolyte materials

