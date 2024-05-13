Expanding Healthcare Services: Draper Office Relocation and New Endoscopy Center Partnership

Draper, UT, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Gastroenterology , a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services, announces the relocation of its Draper office to a new, larger facility. The new office will also feature a state-of-the-art Endoscopy Center, all located at 38 West 13775 South, Draper, UT. The move signifies the practice's commitment to meeting the growing demand for quality, expedient healthcare services in the Draper area and beyond. Utah Gastro is a proud partner of GI Alliance , the leading physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S.

Scheduled to open on May 15, 2024, the new office will offer expanded capabilities and amenities to better serve patients. The Endoscopy Center, expected to be operational by October/November, will enhance the practice's ability to provide specialized care to the community.

"This relocation represents a significant milestone for our practice," says Dr. Chaya Krishnamurthy , who will be the primary provider in Draper. "We are excited to combine our expanded office space with the addition of the Endoscopy Center, providing comprehensive healthcare services under one roof."

Dr. Krishnamurthy, the primary physician at Utah Gastroenterology - Draper, emphasized the importance of the move in meeting the healthcare needs of the growing Draper community. "Our goal is to enhance access to quality healthcare services for individuals and families in Draper and the surrounding areas," says Dr. Krishnamurthy.

With the recent breakthrough announcement that Vedolizumab has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for patients suffering from Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, Utah Gastro physicians are empowered to offer the new subcutaneous medication to patients who have been properly diagnosed with CD or UC – the two most common forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

The new facility will offer a full team of physicians and specialists, offering infusion services and expanding the endoscopy center to the second floor. This strategic expansion aligns with the rapid growth of the south part of Salt Lake County, positioning Utah Gastroenterology as a key player in meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the region. As wait times continue to increase at competing providers, Utah Gastro is fully staffed and accepting new patients for same- or next-day bookings.

"We are delighted to welcome patients to our new facility and look forward to continuing to provide personalized, compassionate care," says Dr. Brett Doxey , one of the skilled physicians relocating to the new office. “No one should ever have to suffer for months or years waiting for an appointment; the very notion is disturbing and downright inhumane.”

Along with Drs. Krishnamurthy and Doxey, the relocation will include renowned physicians such as Dr. R. Stuart Bridge and Dr. Peter Fenton . The recruitment of more new physicians further demonstrates Utah Gastroenterology’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality healthcare services in the community.

Utah Gastroenterology is grateful for the support of patients, partners, and the community throughout this transition. The new office location promises to provide greater convenience and enhanced services, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care.

The Draper location is now accepting new patients and taking appointments. Call 801-727-4280 or visit utahgastro.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information about Utah Gastroenterology, its services, or to interview one of our physicians, contact:

Media Contact:

Joe E Carmean

410.845.0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

ABOUT:

Our board-certified gastroenterologists in Utah serve the needs of the community by diagnosing and treating diseases and conditions of the digestive system, which includes the esophagus, stomach, large intestine/colon, liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. With our extensive combined knowledge, experience, and resources, we aim to provide the best possible patient-centric care. Some of the services we offer at Utah Gastroenterology include expert consultations to evaluate your personal digestive needs, endoscopic procedures like routine colonoscopy, upper endoscopy (EGD), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), and further diagnostic tests like the esophageal manometry and the anorectal manometry. If you require routine diagnostic care or treatment for ongoing GI conditions, please contact our location to request a consultation.