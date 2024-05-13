Global Healthcare Distribution Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Substandard and Counterfeit Drugs, an Urgent Challenge in the Supply Chain that Needs to be Addressed

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Distribution - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Distribution Market to Reach $5.7 Trillion by 2030
The global market for Healthcare Distribution estimated at US$2.3 Trillion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
In 2023, the healthcare distribution sector saw a diverse competitive landscape, with players worldwide categorized based on their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the healthcare industry, necessitating adaptation to a new normal. This unprecedented crisis posed challenges and opportunities, prompting a policy-led focus on revamping global health systems.
Pharmaceutical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Biopharmaceutical segment is estimated at 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Clinical diagnostic laboratories faced a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing, leading to a reset and growth trajectory in the global clinical diagnostics market from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital health technologies, as consumers shifted behavior towards healthcare technologies and services, indicating potential breakthroughs in the post-pandemic era.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $804.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR
The Healthcare Distribution market in the U.S. is estimated at US$804.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Trillion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|417
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.3 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.7 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Healthcare Distribution - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- The Biggest & Worst Ever Public Health Crisis in Human History Creates a Mixed Bag of Challenges & Opportunities for the Healthcare Industry
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide
- Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Work Overtime to Manage Giant Waves of COVID Infection Testing Flowing In
- Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behavior & Engagement With Healthcare Technologies & Services
- Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies & Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis
- Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New Grounds Post Pandemic
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Substandard Drugs, an Urgent Challenge in the Supply Chain that Begs to be Addressed
- Pharmaceutical Thefts & Counterfeiting, A Persistent Challenge in Distribution That Eludes Resolution
- Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of Counterfeit Drugs
- Storming Into the Spotlight Is the Use of Blockchain in Fighting Counterfeiting of Drugs
- Rising Incidence of Counterfeiting in the Pharmaceutical Industry Pushes Up the Urgency to Leverage the Security Benefits Promised by Blockchain
- Serialization Emerges as an Another Weapon in the Arsenal to Battle Counterfeiting
- Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Attractiveness of e-Pharmacies
- Here's How Healthcare Costs Are Outstripping Global GDP
- Social Distancing Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates the Viability & Indispensability of e-Pharmacies, Fast Forwarding Growth by Over 2 Years
- Global ePharmacy Sales Breakdown (In %) by OTC Drugs & RX Drugs As of the Year 2021
- Aging Population, Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Ensuing Demand for Drugs & Medical Equipment Rank as Major Drivers of Growth in the Market
- Aging Population Steps-Up the Burden On Healthcare Systems Including Distribution
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs & Distribution
- Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Growth in the Market
- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, a Barometer of the Growing Demand & Production of Drugs
- More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Drugs in Distribution
- Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Retailing
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- FedEx Corporation
- Imperial Logistics Group (Pty) Limited
- HighJump Software, Inc.
- CenTrak, Inc.
- Biolog-id
- Express Scripts Holding Company
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation
- Global Healthcare Exchange LLC (Ghx)
- Alliance Healthcare
- Cavalier Logistics
- Intalere
- Hvantage Technologies Inc.
