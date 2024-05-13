Global Healthcare Distribution Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: Substandard and Counterfeit Drugs, an Urgent Challenge in the Supply Chain that Needs to be Addressed

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Distribution - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Healthcare Distribution Market to Reach $5.7 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Healthcare Distribution estimated at US$2.3 Trillion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

In 2023, the healthcare distribution sector saw a diverse competitive landscape, with players worldwide categorized based on their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the healthcare industry, necessitating adaptation to a new normal. This unprecedented crisis posed challenges and opportunities, prompting a policy-led focus on revamping global health systems.





Pharmaceutical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.8% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Biopharmaceutical segment is estimated at 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Clinical diagnostic laboratories faced a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing, leading to a reset and growth trajectory in the global clinical diagnostics market from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital health technologies, as consumers shifted behavior towards healthcare technologies and services, indicating potential breakthroughs in the post-pandemic era.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $804.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The Healthcare Distribution market in the U.S. is estimated at US$804.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Trillion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Substandard Drugs, an Urgent Challenge in the Supply Chain that Begs to be Addressed

Pharmaceutical Thefts & Counterfeiting, A Persistent Challenge in Distribution That Eludes Resolution

Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of Counterfeit Drugs

Storming Into the Spotlight Is the Use of Blockchain in Fighting Counterfeiting of Drugs

Rising Incidence of Counterfeiting in the Pharmaceutical Industry Pushes Up the Urgency to Leverage the Security Benefits Promised by Blockchain

Serialization Emerges as an Another Weapon in the Arsenal to Battle Counterfeiting

Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Attractiveness of e-Pharmacies

Here's How Healthcare Costs Are Outstripping Global GDP

Social Distancing Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates the Viability & Indispensability of e-Pharmacies, Fast Forwarding Growth by Over 2 Years

Global ePharmacy Sales Breakdown (In %) by OTC Drugs & RX Drugs As of the Year 2021

Aging Population, Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Ensuing Demand for Drugs & Medical Equipment Rank as Major Drivers of Growth in the Market

Aging Population Steps-Up the Burden On Healthcare Systems Including Distribution

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs & Distribution

Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Drives Growth in the Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing, a Barometer of the Growing Demand & Production of Drugs

More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Drugs in Distribution

Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Pharmaceutical Retailing

