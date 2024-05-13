Global Healthcare Staffing Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $62.2 Billion by 2030 - Travel Nurse Staffing Leads, Staffing Companies Grow in Prominence

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Staffing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare Staffing Market to Reach $62.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Healthcare Staffing estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Temporary healthcare staffing offers several benefits, driving growth in the global market. Travel nurse staffing particularly leads this sector, with North America emerging as the largest regional market.
Travel Nurse Staffing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Locum Tenens Staffing segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Competition is fierce, with ongoing mergers and acquisitions strengthening the industry landscape. Recent market activity reflects the impact of global megatrends reshaping the workforce, highlighting the growing prominence of staffing companies. These agencies offer various benefits, including addressing shortages of healthcare personnel and nurses, thereby enhancing the importance of healthcare staffing services.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|381
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$40.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$62.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Healthcare Staffing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- An Introduction to Healthcare Staffing
- Benefits of Temporary Healthcare Staffing
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Travel Nurse Staffing Leads Healthcare Staffing Market
- North America: The Largest Regional Market
- Competition
- M&A Activity Continues to Strengthen in Healthcare Staffing Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- As Global Megatrends Transform the Workforce Landscape, Staffing Companies Grow in Prominence than Ever Before
- Myriad Benefits of Staffing Agencies Drive Market Growth
- Shortage of Healthcare Personnel & Nurses Enhances Importance of Healthcare Staffing Services
- Global Healthcare Worker Distribution: % of Global Workforce and % of Disease Burden by Region
- Staffing Firms Ensure Availability of Reliable, Qualified and Certified Healthcare Workforce
- Effective Communication, Training, and Recognition: Critical to Staff Wellbeing and Job Satisfaction
- NoTable Trends in the Healthcare Staffing Market
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for Healthcare Services Drive Healthcare Staffing Demand
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045
- Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Presents Opportunities for Healthcare Staffing Market
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Healthcare System's Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs Opportunities for Staffing Agencies
- Travel Nursing Market: A Leading Healthcare Traffic Sector
- Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Benefiting from Rising Demand for Temporary Workforce
- Rise of Telemedicine Spurs Opportunities for Telehealth Nursing
- How is Technology Impacting the Healthcare Staffing Market?
- Digitization of Healthcare Staffing and the Growing Relevance of Medical Freelancing
- Select Major Freelance Medical Platforms
- Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Positively Influence the Healthcare Staffing Market
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 162 Featured)
- AMN Healthcare, Inc.
- Aureus Medical Group
- CareerStaff Unlimited
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
- GrapeTree Medical Staffing LLC
- InGenesis, Inc.
- Josephine`s Professional Staffing, Inc. (JPS, Inc.)
- Chenega Corp.
- Kamana
- Next Move Inc.
- Medfirst Consulting Healthcare Staffing
- Mitchell Martin Inc.
- Medtalents Inc.
- Smart Deck Solutions
- Access Nurses
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx00tr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment