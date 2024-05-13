Global Healthcare Staffing Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $62.2 Billion by 2030 - Travel Nurse Staffing Leads, Staffing Companies Grow in Prominence

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Staffing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Healthcare Staffing Market to Reach $62.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Healthcare Staffing estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Temporary healthcare staffing offers several benefits, driving growth in the global market. Travel nurse staffing particularly leads this sector, with North America emerging as the largest regional market.

Travel Nurse Staffing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Locum Tenens Staffing segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Competition is fierce, with ongoing mergers and acquisitions strengthening the industry landscape. Recent market activity reflects the impact of global megatrends reshaping the workforce, highlighting the growing prominence of staffing companies. These agencies offer various benefits, including addressing shortages of healthcare personnel and nurses, thereby enhancing the importance of healthcare staffing services.



MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Healthcare Staffing

Benefits of Temporary Healthcare Staffing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Travel Nurse Staffing Leads Healthcare Staffing Market

North America: The Largest Regional Market

Competition

M&A Activity Continues to Strengthen in Healthcare Staffing Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Global Megatrends Transform the Workforce Landscape, Staffing Companies Grow in Prominence than Ever Before

Myriad Benefits of Staffing Agencies Drive Market Growth

Shortage of Healthcare Personnel & Nurses Enhances Importance of Healthcare Staffing Services

Global Healthcare Worker Distribution: % of Global Workforce and % of Disease Burden by Region

Staffing Firms Ensure Availability of Reliable, Qualified and Certified Healthcare Workforce

Effective Communication, Training, and Recognition: Critical to Staff Wellbeing and Job Satisfaction

NoTable Trends in the Healthcare Staffing Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for Healthcare Services Drive Healthcare Staffing Demand

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045

Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Presents Opportunities for Healthcare Staffing Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Healthcare System's Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs Opportunities for Staffing Agencies

Travel Nursing Market: A Leading Healthcare Traffic Sector

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Benefiting from Rising Demand for Temporary Workforce

Rise of Telemedicine Spurs Opportunities for Telehealth Nursing

How is Technology Impacting the Healthcare Staffing Market?

Digitization of Healthcare Staffing and the Growing Relevance of Medical Freelancing

Select Major Freelance Medical Platforms

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Positively Influence the Healthcare Staffing Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

