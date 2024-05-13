Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 Featuring Bayer, Bimeda, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco, Merck, Vetoquinol, Virbac, & Zoetis

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Antibiotics segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $578.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$578.1 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$808.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 5.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Economic Update

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured)

Bayer AG

Bimeda Group

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Elanco

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Virbac Group

Zoetis Services LLC

