MRSA Drugs Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 - Glycopeptides & Lipoglycopeptides to Account for $660 Million

Global MRSA Drugs Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for MRSA Drugs estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Glycopeptides & Lipoglycopeptides Drug Class, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$660.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lipopeptides Drug Class segment is estimated at 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $357.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The MRSA Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$357.9 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$283.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global





