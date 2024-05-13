Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Business Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030 from $2.9 Billion in 2023 with Combination Vaccines Accounting for $2.6 Billion

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis B Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Hepatitis B Vaccines estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Combination Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mono Vaccines segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $781.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Hepatitis B Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$781.1 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$832 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





