Respiratory Care Devices Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 27.8 Bn by 2033, at 9.0 % CAGR: Dimension Market Research

The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 60.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.0 % according to Dimension Market Research.

Respiratory care devices are the healthcare tools used for patients with conditions like asthma, and pneumonia, which help them to breathe better and live more comfortably at home or in the hospital. They are known to improve breathing by delivering oxygen directly into the lungs. This market includes many devices like ventilators, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, inhalers & more, used for revival purposes. These devices play an important role in emergency medical situations and critical care settings, where quick communication is required to stabilize patients with respiratory failure.

Important Insights



The Respiratory care device market is expected to grow by USD 30.5 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 9.0 % during the same forecasted period i.e. 2024 to 2033.

is expected to grow by with a during the same forecasted period i.e. 2024 to 2033. The therapeutic devices segment is expected to lead with the largest revenue share in 2024 which includes ventilators, nebulizers, oxygen devices, humidifiers, capnography, and more which are useful for treating respiratory conditions by assisting or enhancing breathing.

is expected to lead with the largest revenue share in 2024 which includes ventilators, nebulizers, oxygen devices, humidifiers, capnography, and more which are useful for treating respiratory conditions by assisting or enhancing breathing. Hospitals are a major driver of the respiratory care devices market with a significant share in 2024, due to repeated hospitalization of elderly patients suffering from respiratory disease, frequent purchasing from hospital clinics, rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and improved access to healthcare services.

are a major driver of the respiratory care devices market with a significant share in 2024, due to repeated hospitalization of elderly patients suffering from respiratory disease, frequent purchasing from hospital clinics, rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and improved access to healthcare services. North America is projected to lead the market with a 34.1% revenue share in 2024, due to rising respiratory diseases and the digital adoption of medical devices.

is projected to lead the market with a revenue share in 2024, due to rising respiratory diseases and the digital adoption of medical devices. Asia-Pacific, particularly in China and India, the market is expected to grow rapidly due to affordable treatments, limited infrastructure, and a skilled physician workforce.

Trends

Awareness regarding respiratory health along with rising healthcare spending, particularly in emerging economies, is driving the adoption of respiratory care devices.

Home-based healthcare services are growing in this market due to rising healthcare costs, technological advancements, and patient preference for home care.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are making a lot of respiratory devices because more people need them. There are also many new drugs developing for lung diseases like asthma.

Companies are making better devices with new technology, particularly ones for babies, kids, and adults with portable features. The market for breathing devices is getting bigger due to the adoption of all these new products.

Some of the major players in the market include Massimo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, ResMed Inc., and more.

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 27.8 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 60.5 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 9.0% North America Revenue Share 34.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to lead the respiratory care device market with a 34.1% revenue share in 2024, driven by increasing respiratory diseases and the digital adoption of medical devices. The growth of this region is attributed to healthcare awareness, improved access to insurance, and the development of advanced healthcare facilities. Meanwhile, in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China and India, the market is expected to grow rapidly due to affordable treatments, limited infrastructure, and a skilled physician workforce.

By Region



North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Market Analysis

The hospital segment is anticipated to lead with a high revenue share of 31.5% in 2024, due to the constant hospitalization of aged people for many respiratory problems. Patients often procure medications from hospital pharmacies for these conditions, further expanding the growth of the market. Also, public-private partnerships, rapid enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, and improved healthcare service accessibility contribute to its growth. Furthermore, home care is the second largest segment which is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period due to the financial benefits of home care equipment and services compared to hospital visits.

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Therapeutic Devices

Monitoring Devices

Consumables and Accessories

Others

By Application

Hospitals

Homecare

Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Growth Drivers

The respiratory care device market is growing due to an increase in respiratory illnesses and the introduction of advanced respiratory devices to provide comfort during these conditions.

lung disorders, asthma, and similar conditions require respiratory devices to breathe better which contributes to the growth of this market.

Certain devices like resuscitators, pulse oximeters, and spirometers are expected to see increased demand due to a shift towards home healthcare.

Restraints

Slow adoption of modern technology among professionals, government hospitals, and untrained personnel in certain areas, hampers the growth of this market.

High costs associated with respiratory care devices limit their use in regions with poor healthcare budgets or in facilities.

Opportunities

The increasing population with conditions like asthma, sleep apnea, and other severe problems is driving the demand for these devices as patients need effective treatment and management options for these issues.

Digital technology leads to the development of innovative devices with enhanced features, improved efficiency, and greater patient comfort like portable and wearable respiratory devices.

Recent Developments in the Respiratory Care Devices Market

February 2024: ResMed announced its latest bilevel sleep respiratory devices, employing both inspiratory and expiratory positive airway pressure which aim to assist healthcare providers in managing sleep apnea more effectively, promoting patient adherence to therapy.

ResMed announced its latest bilevel sleep respiratory devices, employing both inspiratory and expiratory positive airway pressure which aim to assist healthcare providers in managing sleep apnea more effectively, promoting patient adherence to therapy. August 2023: Researchers from the University of Canterbury developed a tool that makes respiratory data more accessible for clinicians and patients.

Researchers from the University of Canterbury developed a tool that makes respiratory data more accessible for clinicians and patients. March 2023: Avanos Medical, Inc. has agreed to sell its Respiratory Health business to SunMed Group Holdings, LLC, a prominent company in Michigan that makes and distributes medical devices for breathing and anesthesia care across different healthcare settings.

Avanos Medical, Inc. has agreed to sell its Respiratory Health business to SunMed Group Holdings, LLC, a prominent company in Michigan that makes and distributes medical devices for breathing and anesthesia care across different healthcare settings. June 2023: Vitalograph, the producer of respiratory diagnostic devices, launched its VitaloPFT Pulmonary Function Testing Series, aimed for use in secondary care.

